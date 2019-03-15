 What city would you most like to live in? | Euromaxx | DW | 29.05.2019

Euromaxx

What city would you most like to live in?

Berlin is a planet all to itself. People from the world over live & work here. In the coming weeks, we’ll be getting to know people who’ve made Berlin their home, looking at how they got here and what they love about it.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Städte

Many of them have brought a little slice of their home countries to Berlin. They’ve opened galleries, clubs, businesses and restaurants. Deutsche Welle will be introducing fifty of them in the new book "Planet Berlin". You can also find all the portraits on our internet pages. And some of these Berliners-by-choice will be telling us about their love for the city in coming weeks on Euromaxx.  

So, we’d like our viewers to tell us what city on the following list they’d most like to live in.  

New York
Rio de Janeiro
Berlin
Paris
Singapore
Cape Town
Sydney

or

in another city.

Please choose one of the cities on the list. We can hardly wait to see your answers. By way of saying thanks for taking part in our survey, we’ll be giving one lucky contestant a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.  

The closing date for entries is June 7, 2019, (12:00 UTC). Our decision is final. Best of luck! 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

Related content

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Degusting Food

What was your most disgusting meal? 15.03.2019

We wanted you to tell us what was the most disgusting food you could remember. Find out whether you have won a wristwatch in the exclusive EUROMAXX design here.

We wanted to know – what’s your favorite film genre?  23.02.2018

In honor of the Berlinale Film Festival we asked you to name your favorite movie genre.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Urlaubsziele

We wanted to know where you most like to spend your vacation 16.02.2018

Mountains or seaside, town or country? We wanted to know where you prefer to spend your vacation. Now we’ve drawn a winner from all the contestants for a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.

Film

Alain Delon, Copyright: Imago/United Archives

Alain Delon receives Cannes honorary Golden Palm prize

The French actor is a European cinema star, famous for unforgettable roles in the 1960s. But his private life also made headlines — and Cannes Film Festival's decision to award him an honorary Palme d'Or sparked protest.  

Books

Judith Kerr (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

Her children's books can be found on bookshelves around the world. In some of them, Judith Kerr told her own childhood tale of fleeing Nazi Germany with her Jewish family. DW presents her story of escape and homecoming.  

Music

Performance von Till Lindemann, er singt Engel mit brennenden Flügeln, Foto: Universal

Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

Powerful, combustible live shows have been the German shock-rockers' trademark for 25 years. They have headlined all the major music festivals, from Moscow to Berlin to Buenos Aires.  

Arts

Fotoausstellung Lenny Kravitz - Drifter

Lenny Kravitz: a selection of his photos on show in Germany

The famous musician is also a photographer. Lenny Kravitz is now showing some of his works at the Leica Gallery in Wetzlar, in an exhibition called "Drifter."  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  