Explained: What causes a tornado?

Tornadoes can be terrifying — whether you experience them or only see images of the aftermath. Tornadoes can devastate towns, and people die.

Most tornadoes are harmless and brief. But when a tornado falls outside the norm and collides with humans, it can cause incredible damage.

That is what happened when a series of tornadoes hit the United States in early December, leaving a trail of destruction from Arkansas to Kentucky. Dozens of people died and many are still missing.

The US National Weather Service described one of the tornadoesas "potentially historic" — due to it possibly being on the ground for the longest distance on record.

A drone shot shows the extent of destruction: in Mayfield, Kentucky, the water tower collapsed like a house of cards. "Our infrastructure is so damaged. We have no running water. [...] Our wastewater management was lost, and there's no natural gas to the city. So we have nothing to rely on there,'' Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan told broadcaster CBS, adding that many people were struggling to survive.

At South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, volunteers have come to help sort donated canned food and drinking water. In the town of about 70,000, 11 people died on the same street, including two infants found among the bodies of five relatives near their home, coroner Kevin Kirby told The Associated Press news agency.

Justin and his girlfriend, Sunny, have taken shelter in a church turned emergency shelter in Wingo, Kentucky. Sunny's brother lost his best friend when a candle factory collapsed in Mayfield, killing at least eight workers.

Shelter organizers in Wingo are hoping to find a mobile outdoor shower and laundry carts. They expect that many of the people now staying here will need a long-term place to live. "I'll stay here until we get back to whatever normal is," 82-year-old Glynda Glover told AP. "And I don't know what normal is anymore." The wind blew out the windows in her apartment, covering it in glass and asphalt.

At a mobile emergency center in Dawson Springs, Kentucky — another town devastated by the tornadoes — volunteers deliver drinking water. "It looks like a bomb went off. It's just completely destroyed in areas," said Jack Whitfield Jr., the Hopkins County judge-executive. He estimates that 60% of the town, including hundreds of homes, is "beyond repair."

Anthony Vasquez, 42, has taken shelter with his 4-month-old son Michael at the emergency shelter in Wingo, along with around 100 others. "We're not going to let any of our families go homeless," said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Cynthia Gargis, 51, who was taken in by her daughter and works at the shelter, doesn't see "how we'll ever get over this. It won't ever be the same."



How does a tornado form?

Scientists know the basic ingredients for a tornado, but they are still trying to work out exactly what causes them.

"The truthful answer is we don't know," says Walker Ashley, an atmospheric scientist at Northern Illinois University.

Ashley is — what you might call — a storm chaser.

"I spend about a month and a half out of the year chasing these weather events, and they never want to [turn into a tornado] when I'm sitting there," Ashley told DW.

Specific weather conditions

Tornadoes form in very specific weather conditions. It usually starts with a kind of rotating thunderstorm called a supercell. A supercell can bring lightning, strong winds, hail and flash floods.

If the wind speed and its direction are different at different altitudes, you can then get a "wind shear."

Wind shears are often harmless but they can cause air currents to spin and create a horizontal tube of air. That's common in supercell thunderstorms, but it's not a tornado yet.

Sometimes a storm will suck up that tube of air until it becomes vertical. And when that happens it's called a mesocyclone.

That's still not a tornado. For a tornado to form, there also needs to be spinning air near the ground.

The stronger the tube of air rotates, the closer it can get to the ground and the more likely it is that it will turn into a tornado. Ashley says: Think of it like a figure skater.

"When a figure skater brings their arms out, they slow down. When a figure skater brings their arms in, they speed up," says Ashley. "And what a storm does is it takes that rotation, tilts it into the vertical and stretches it. And when it stretches it, it increases the rotation even more."

When that happens, gusts of warm air rise and gusts of cool air sink, blowing across the land. If there are enough rising and sinking gusts, the air near the ground starts spinning.

Once it's vertical, the tornado becomes darker. It picks up dust, debris and anything else that gets in its way. A really intense tornado will pick up cars, animals and even houses.

Why are tornadoes hard to predict?

Spring is considered to be tornado season in the US, but it can strike at any time, such as the ones in December 2021.

But they are hard to predict because compared to other extreme weather events, tornadoes are relatively small. That makes them difficult to observe.

"If we think about all the different hazards we have like hurricanes, droughts, floods, tornadoes might be one of the smallest," says Ashley, "even the most violent tornadoes are, at most, a half-mile (800 meters) wide — they occur typically in the order of seconds to minutes."

So, tornadoes often occur below particular levels that researchers generally use for observing, modeling and predicting weather events. Scientists can simulate tornadoes using computers, but "it requires an immense amount of computing power," says Ashley.

It's important to be able to predict extreme weather events so that authorities can issue warnings and give people a chance to get to safety. So, what do they do?

To issue warnings, scientists look out for supercell thunderstorms and use radar technology to measure how fast the mesocyclone is rotating. The faster it's rotating and the closer it is to the ground, the more likely it is that it will turn into a tornado.

"A majority of the storms and tornadoes [we observe] are on the cusp, like a storm is rotating like crazy in the mid-levels, but just because it's rotating up there doesn't necessarily mean it's going to come to the ground," says Ashley.

But researchers "don't have very good observations in the lowest levels of the atmosphere," says Ashley, and that seems to be a critical piece in the puzzle."

How does climate change affect tornadoes?

The role of climate change in tornadoes is complex. But Ashley says it's not a question of whether climate change causes tornadoes. The question is whether climate change contributes to the exact "ingredients" needed for tornadoes to form.

"As it relates to climate change, we know that some of the fundamental ingredients that [contribute to] severe thunderstorms and go on to produce hail and tornadoes are increasing," says Ashley.

And the modeling shows that that is particularly true in the United States, but it may also be happening in the UK and Europe.

Edited by: Zulfikar Abbany