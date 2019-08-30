 What can music tell us about plastic pollution?  | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 02.09.2019

Environment

What can music tell us about plastic pollution? 

Electronic music duo Matmos made their latest album using sounds made from plastic waste, like trash bags and even a police riot shield. Plastic Anniversary draws our attention to the terror and beauty of the material.  

Global Ideas Musik-Duo Matmos (James Thomas Marsh)

The song starts quietly. It sounds like a light breeze or the first few drops of rainfall, until it becomes so loud and ominous, it leaves the listener feeling as though they're drowning in the din of a tumultuous ocean. But it's not a recording of water, the crowd gathered in a Berlin concert hall are listening to — it's plastic.

In fact, it's the sound of Martin Schmidt, one half of Baltimore-based electronic music duo Matmos, rustling plastic bags in front of a microphone. On the other side of the stage, his partner Drew Daniel leans into a laptop, layering the sound. Behind the artists, a screen projects real footage of plastic objects floating underwater.

Read more: Emissions and microplastics: How food waste hurts the environment

Because plastic pollution is everywhere; it's been found in the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean, and inside the human body, Schmidt reminds the audience.

"There's plastic in your blood," he laughs. "You got to laugh, because crying is worse."

The pair were in Berlin to play songs from their latest release, Plastic Anniversary, which marks 25 years of them as a couple and musical collaborators. All the sounds on the LP are sourced from different plastic objects. With song titles like "Silicone Gel Implant" and "Plastisphere" — which imagines a sonic world of plastic without humans — they address the ways the material permeates our lives.

A silicon gel implant

With song titles like Silicon Gel Implant, Matmos delve into the place of plastic in our lives

We can't get away from it, say Schmidt and Daniel as they sit in their hotel lobby ahead of the gig.

"It's like when people want their Instagram life to be beautiful, " says Daniel, "but you can't hide the fact that there's some garbage in the corner of the picture of your perfect latte."

Or as Schmidt says, expanding on his partner's thought — the two often finish each other's sentences or bring them off on new tangents — it's like when the Starbucks cup and plastic bottle accidentally turned up in the TV show Game of Thrones to destroy the fantasy.

"Even in Westeros, there are plastic bottles," Schmidt jokes.

Read more: Six data visualizations that explain the plastic problem

The sound of plastic

Between 1950 and 2015, the world produced 8.3 billion tons of plastic and just 9 percent of that has been recycled. So Matmos had plenty of material to choose from for making the album. They got stuff like a police riot shield, buckets, beads and tubes on eBay or just "out in the world." Other plastic objects came from "nice friends," Schmidt explains.

"They're like 'Oh you're working on a plastic record. I went to this plastic store and I bought you all these new plastic things.' I was like 'no that's not the idea,'" he says.

Three men stand in front of plastic waste stacked in a recycling center. One is holding a microphone

Very little of the 8.3 billion tons of plastic waste produced since 1950 has been recycled

Still, despite the ubiquity of the material, not all plastic is created equal and finding the right sounds for the album involved a lot of trial and error.

In a studio in the US state of Montana, the duo became intimate with the sonic dynamics of different kinds of salad bowls and found out whether plexiglas, silicone or styrofoam produces the best sound. The answer is styrofoam. It apparently creates a really rich sub-bass if you strike it with a mallet.

Bringing their "instruments" on tour is another challenge. There are no cases for an oddly shaped piece of plastic. They just have to hope nothing breaks. One piece of plastic which is central for playing a song called the "Crying Pill" is irreplaceable as far as they know.

Read more: The plastic crisis isn't just ugly — it's fueling global warming

The object looks like a really big capsule pill. The kind you can pull apart to reveal the medicine inside. Schmidt twists and opens the giant capsule to make a shrill singing sound onstage.

"This is a very rare piece of plastic …it's like the Hope Diamond of plastic," he laughs.

Message in a plastic bottle

A man hits a plastic riot shield with a drumstick

Matmos found plastic items like the police riot shield used in their album on the internet and 'out in the world'

Whether musicians are under any obligation to get political in their music is up for debate.

But after the gig, Matmos fans, like bar manager and artist Emma Shannon, were struck by the environmental message. Shannon has melted plastic to reuse in her art.

"Their plastic piece tonight especially with the carrier bags where they were projecting like undersea plastic, it brings it home to you," says Shannon.

Another fan and musician himself, Dettifoss Bergmann, believes music could be one way to get people to change their habits because artists can present issues in unusual ways and "slowly try to bring things forward," he says.

Schmidt and Daniel joke that making the album has made them feel "so much worse and hypocritical" because they end up thinking about their environmental impact all the time, but still find themselves doing things that are detrimental to the environment.

Listen to audio 06:39

Living Plastic: Making music from plastic waste

How much plastic they use comes up a lot for them, as does using planes to tour. It's a quandary for the artists who are very conscious of the impact of flight on their carbon footprint. Against that backdrop, they recently filmed a concert in their basement on request and sent it off on a flash drive to be shown in Colorado.

"It was cool to do it in a way that they were like look we don't like the carbon footprint of flying you out, can you perform in a one-time performance? So it has that same sense of like once and never again," says Daniel.

Read more: Whose fault is plastic waste in the ocean?

Still, Matmos don't want to preach to people about how to live, or to make them feel bad. Putting a message into music and trying to manage people's reactions isn't a good space for art or creativity, says Daniel. But he believes gestures are worth something.

"It's weird because you do not want to get self-important as if the artist magically is this exemplary shaman that's going to lead everyone to a better world," he says. "I think that's deluded and condescending you know? On the other hand, it has to start somewhere."

  • Fish made of plastic toys (Washed Ashore)

    The art of plastic

    Sand toys into sculptures

    Sunny days spent building sand castles may lose their luster when your realize those plastic shovels and rakes will one day end up in the ocean. Washed Ashore hopes to draw awareness to the plastic problem with colorful sea creature sculptures made of toys that have washed up on Oregon beaches. Conceived by artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi, the sculptures are around four meters long and three tall.

  • A yellow garbage can lid made into a face by Joan Miro (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Read)

    The art of plastic

    Monsters by Joan Miro

    The Spanish artist Joan Miro (1893-1983) spent his later days on the island of Mallorca. On walks along the beach, the sculptor collected items that had washed ashore and set to work creating monster-like sculptures. Painted brilliant, mostly primary colors, the artworks took on unusual shape, many of which were life-sized and given human features.

  • Trash People Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kembowski)

    The art of plastic

    Trash People

    Cologne-based artist HA Schult has become famous for his Trash People sculptures, such as those shown above in a building footprint near Berlin's Friedrichswerder Church. Using compacted trash, including soda bottles, the artist has placed rows of these life-size sculptures in natural environments such as in the desert near the Egyptian pyramids to draw awareness to their blight on landscapes.

  • Ghana Recycled masks (Ed Franklin Gavua)

    The art of plastic

    Masking the plastic

    Ghana-born artist Ed Franklin Gavua has made a name for himself creating Yiiiiikakaii masks out of waste. "My art work is used to create awareness for people to rethink how the waste they or their community makes, is used," he told DW. The masks, which usually take about a day to make, are unique and contain only materials that had originally been tossed away.

  • A castle made of plastic bottles (Oliver Ristau)

    The art of plastic

    A plastic castle

    Canadian Robert Bezeau built this fortress on Isla Colon, the main island of Bocas del Toro province in Panama. With medieval elements, the castle is made of around 40,000 recycled plastic PET bottles stuffed inside a steel frame and cemented over. Decorating its facade are artworks illustrating how the world's oceans are being polluted.

  • adidas X Parley (adidas)

    The art of plastic

    Fancy fishing line footwear

    Plastic in our oceans is not only something that artists have been concerned with; clothing companies as well are making concerted efforts to reduce waste. The sportswear company Adidas found one unique way to recycle the rubbish that already exists with its Adidas x Parley line of shoes, which launched in 2016. The sneakers are decorated with yarn made of reused plastic fishing nets.

  • Artwork Plastic Bag Monster (picture-alliance /AP Photo/Y. Logghe)

    The art of plastic

    Plastic Bag Monster

    Dealing with the problem of plastic has long been on the EU's agenda. In 2011, the work Plastic Bag Monster, comprising 40,000 used plastic bags and 7,500 plastic cups, was put up in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. Many member states have since taken steps to ban the use of plastic bags. A draft law, if passed, could see the body banning single-use plastic like straws.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


