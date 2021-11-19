What can I do if I have picture or sound issues with the livestream or videos?

If a video is not playing smoothly, try reducing the quality of the video by clicking on the settings button in the media player.

This issue may also be caused by some settings on your PC. For this reason, check the following settings on your device:

Is the latest version of your browser installed on your PC?

Did you try a different browser?

Do you have a pop-up blocker or ad-blocker installed that may prevent the player from opening?

Is the bandwidth of your Internet connection sufficient or working under heavy load from another download?

If you are accessing Deutsche Welle via a mobile phone, please check your network coverage or Wi-Fi connection.

If you have further questions, please contact us:

info@dw.com