What can I do if I have picture or sound issues with the livestream or videos?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Deutsche Welle offers all of its live and on-demand video content at various quality levels.
If a video is not playing smoothly, try reducing the quality of the video by clicking on the settings button in the media player.
This issue may also be caused by some settings on your PC. For this reason, check the following settings on your device:
If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com