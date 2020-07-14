What belongs in Neapolitan pizza dough? Here’s the answer!

The Neapolitans are famous for their pizza. We asked you which four ingredients are used to make the classic dough. Find out here if you were the lucky winner of our salt and pepper grinders.
Why do traditional foods always taste so good in the country they’re from? The Euromaxx series Food Secrets is on the search for answers, which you can also find on our new YouTube channel DW Food. We went to Naples in southern Italy to uncover the secrets behind the original pizza.
That’s where we learned the four ingredients used to make the classic pizza dough:
Water, yeast, salt and flour
Nassos Kaniris from Athens/Greece also knew the answer. He wins our high-quality olive wood salt and pepper grinders. Congratulations!