What attracts German companies to South Africa?

Of the more than 800 German companies doing business across Africa, over 600 of them are operating in South Africa.
Olaf Scholz is on his first trip to Africa as chancellor. In Senegal, Niger and South Africa, he will have to address the EU's military presence in Africa, as well as promote investment and cooperation on the continent.
Thousands have been displaced and scores are missing in what is considered to be one of the worst natural disasters on record. South Africa's weather service is warning of even more heavy rains.
A government official says flooding in KwaZulu-Natal province has caused the deaths of 259 people. Many people are still missing and thousands of others have been displaced.
A legal dispute involving retail giant Amazon and Indigenous South Africans has highlighted a global dilemma: Are sacred sites more important than job creation? Indigenous groups have been fighting back.
