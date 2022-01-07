 What are your New Year′s resolutions for 2022? | Lifestyle | DW | 07.01.2022

Lifestyle

What are your New Year's resolutions for 2022?

Eating healthier, regular exercise, or reading more books - many people use the New Year to tackle new projects or follow through on old plans. What's on your list of New Year's resolutions for 2022?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Vorsätze

For many people in Europe, the beginning of the new year symbolizes a fresh start. And for many, it’s the perfect moment to take on new projects, shake off bad habits, or to finally follow through on plans that they’ve been putting off for a long time. Frequently, these resolutions include things like healthy living and being more physically active. But there are many other popular resolutions: learning a new language, for example, reading more books, or living more sustainably. 

We want to hear from you: Are you also making New Year’s resolutions for 2022? And if so, what are they?

We are looking forward to your answers.

One lucky participant will receive an exclusively-designed DW backpack with goodies inside as a thank-you gift.

The closing date for entries is 21 January 2022, 12 noon UTC. The judges’ decision is final. Good luck!

