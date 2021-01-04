 What are your New Year′ s resolutions for 2021? | Lifestyle | DW | 04.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

What are your New Year' s resolutions for 2021?

Eating healthier, regular exercise, or reading more books - many people use the New Year to tackle new projects or follow through on old plans. What's on your list of New Year's resolutions for 2021?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Gute Vorsätze

For many people in Europe, the beginning of the new year symbolizes a fresh start. And for many, it’s the perfect moment to take on new projects, shake off bad habits, or to finally follow through on plans that they’ve been putting off for a long time. Frequently, these resolutions include things like healthy living and being more physically active. But there are many other popular resolutions: learning a new language, for example, reading more books, or living more sustainably. 

We want to hear from you: Are you also making New Year’s resolutions for 2021? And if so, what are they?

We are looking forward to your answers.

One lucky participant will receive an exclusively-designed DW backpack with goodies inside as a thank-you gift.

The closing date for entries is 08 January 2021, 12 noon UTC. The judges’ decision is final. Good luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

Advertisement
Bird's eye view of the Berlinale red carpet with crowded press area

Berlinale plans a 'festival in two stages' amid COVID uncertainty

With Germany's harder coronavirus lockdown in place, the Berlin International Film Festival plans massive changes for its upcoming edition.  

John Le Carre stands with his arms crossed in front of a bookshelf

John le Carre – from British spy to best-selling author

Nearly all his bestsellers have been made into blockbusters — hardly surprising, since his novels deliver page-turning suspense and complex espionage plots. An ex-intelligence agent, le Carre knew his subject firsthand.  

Beethoven im Jahr 1815

Beethoven and his role models

Méhul, Holzbauer, Cherubini and Knecht are composers that Ludwig van Beethoven esteemed – and emulated. The Schwetzingen Festival brought their music back to life.  

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Thüringen

Germany's 16 states: Thuringia

It is said that Thuringia is the green heart and geographical center of Germany. From here great thinkers like Luther and Goethe moved the world. A federal German state with many sides.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  