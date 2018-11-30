 What Are Your Favorite Treats? | Euromaxx | DW | 30.11.2018

Euromaxx

What Are Your Favorite Treats?

The Christmas season brings all sorts of tasty treats to Europe. But that doesn’t mean we don’t indulge our sweet-tooth year round. What are typical goodies where you’re from, and which do you like best? Drop us a note!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Süßes und Süßigkeiten

Some find chocolate irresistible, others can’t stay away from pudding, and still others wouldn’t dream of it ever being “too cold for ice-cream”. Then there are all the wonderful things you can bake in an oven: Cookies, cakes, pastries and much more. We all know too much sugar is bad for us. But a little sweet sin now and then never hurt anyone…

Whether for dessert, with your coffee, or just a pick-me-up in-between: What are some of the sweet specialties where you come from, and which do you like best? Do you have seasonal treats that are only enjoyed at a particular holiday or time of year?
 
Click here and write to us all about your tasty traditions!
We can’t wait to hear about your favorite mouth-watering desserts.

The ones we like best will be selected for a drawing to win a Euromaxx wristwatch. The deadline is December 6th, 2018, at 12 noon, UTC. As always, our decisions are final. 

