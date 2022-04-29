 What are your bucket list destinations in Germany? | Lifestyle | DW | 29.04.2022

Lifestyle

What are your bucket list destinations in Germany?

Some sights in Germany draw several million visitors a year - unless there is a pandemic. They include Cologne Cathedral, the Berlin Wall, and Neuschwanstein Castle.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Sehenswürdigkeit Uncensored Collection

Whether castles, monuments, museums, or whole historic districts - Germany has many interesting attractions to offer. Which German sights would you like to visit? We have put together a selection of the most popular destinations.

Etikett der DW Uncensored Kollektion

Write to us! As a thank you for taking part, we are raffling off a sweatshirt and a stylish tote bag from the DW "Uncensored Collection" for freedom of expression worldwide. Each item in the collection is not only fashionable and made of 100% organic cotton, but also has an important message: freedom of expression. On the label there are tips on how to access censored media around the world.

I would most like to visit this sight in Germany:


The deadline for entries is 27 May 2022, 12 noon UTC. There is no right of appeal. Good luck!

