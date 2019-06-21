 What are the top EU jobs and who decides on them? | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 21.06.2019

Europe

What are the top EU jobs and who decides on them?

EU leaders are struggling to agree on who should be the new EU Commission President. And there are also several other prominent positions to fill. Here's the who's who of the EU.

European Union leaders attend a EU summit in Brussels

Filling the five top jobs in the administration of the European Union (EU) is not going to be an easy task. A special summit has been arranged for June 30 as EU leaders try to thrash out a deal. Here's our overview of the key posts.

President of the European Commission

The European Commission president is the head of this executive branch of the European Union, setting the policy agenda and directing the civil service.

The Commission is responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, upholding EU treaties and managing the day-to-day business of the EU.

The president also represents the EU abroad at G7 and G20 summits and at bilateral summits with third countries, together with the President of the European Council and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The president is nominated by the European Council and formally elected by the European Parliament, for a five-year term.

Read moreEU members split over top job appointments

  • Manfred Weber

    Candidates for European Commission president

    Manfred Weber (EPP)

    The center-right European People's Party (EPP) — the largest faction in the European Parliament — has picked Manfred Weber, its German parliamentary party leader. He has the backing of Chancellor Angela Merkel. Though considered the front-runner, Weber is little known on the international stage, and his language skills are considered poor.

  • Frans Timmermans

    Candidates for European Commission president

    Frans Timmermans (S&D)

    Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice president, will lead the campaign for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D). Weber's main rival promises to bring the bloc closer to ordinary voters at a time when Britain's looming exit is one factor behind the nationalist movements across the EU.

  • Margrethe Vestager (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    Candidates for European Commission president

    Margrethe Vestager (ALDE)

    Margrethe Vestager, 51, is one of seven lead candidates for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats. As the current EU commissioner for competition, the Danish MEP has taken on corporations like Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet. It's also been said that she served as the inspiration for the main character in Borgen, a Danish series where a woman becomes Denmark's first female leader.

  • Jan Zahradil (imago/Belga)

    Candidates for European Commission president

    Jan Zahradil (ECR)

    The third-largest group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), has just one candidate: Jan Zahradil, chairman of the Czech ECR delegation. Zahradil, 65, is affectionately known as "Forrest Gump" for cycling from Prague to Strasbourg for a session of the European Parliament and for once running 1,300 kilometers (about 800 miles) across the Czech Republic for charity.

  • Ska Keller

    Candidates for European Commission president

    Ska Keller (Greens/EFA)

    The Greens/EFA is the seventh largest group in European Parliament, so the German is a long shot to become European Commission president. The Greens have proposed a job share, with two candidates serving for two-and-a-half years each. The most favorite to join Keller is Dutch lawmaker Bas Eickhout.

  • Violeta Tomic (picture-alliance/ANP/M. van Hoom)

    Candidates for European Commission president

    Violeta Tomic and Nico Cue (GUE/NGL)

    The EU's left-wing groups will be headed by Spanish trade unionist Nico Cue and Violeta Tomic (at left). Tomic is a deputy in Slovenia's National Assembly, best known as a TV presenter and actress. She entered into politics in 2014 and has been an advocate for LGBT rights and stronger citizens' rights in Europe. Cue grew up in Belgium after his family was forced to flee Franco's Soain.

    Author: Keith Walker


President of the European Council

The President of the European Council is the person presiding over and driving forward the work of the European Council, as well as a principal representative of the EU on the world stage.

The European Council is a collective body that defines the European Union's overall political direction and priorities. It comprises the heads of state or government of the EU member states, along with the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

The president is appointed by national leaders — heads of state or government — of EU countries, and the role includes the promotion of cohesion and consensus within the Council.

European Council President Donald Tusk meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron

European Council President Donald Tusk meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron

Read moreEC's Donald Tusk: 'There is no Europe without the rule of law'

The President of the European Central Bank

The president's role is to lead the Bank and its main decision-making body, the Governing Council, made up of a six-member Executive Board plus the governors of the central banks of the 19 euro area countries.

The ECB, based in Frankfurt, Germany, is an official EU institution at the heart of the Eurosystem and the Single Supervisory Mechanism.

The ECB president is chosen by the European Council.

Read moreECB hints at more stimulus as global economy outlook dims

Watch video 01:57

EU leaders tussle over top jobs at Brussels summit

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the Commission

The EU's foreign policy chief leads the project team "Europe in the World" to represent the EU in international forums such as the United Nations.

The High Representative chairs the Commission's Group on External Action to deliver a common approach for EU action on the world stage, and reports back about geopolitical developments.

The High Representative is chosen by the European Council.

Read morePompeo, Mogherini hold tense meeting after Iran rebuke from US

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini was involved in the nuclear accord with Iran in 2015

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini was involved in the nuclear accord with Iran in 2015

The President of the European Parliament

Responible for the application of the Rules of Procedure, the president chairs the plenary sittings of Parliament, the Conference of the Presidents of Political Groups and the Bureau of Parliament.

After it has voted, the President signs the EU budget into being. The Parliament acts as a co-legislator with the European Council, sharing the power to adopt and amend legislative proposals.

The president addresses the European Council ahead of each of its meetings and states the assembly's views on subjects included on the Council's agenda.

Nominated by the European Council, the president is formally elected by the European Parliament for a five-year term and represents the assembly in its international relations.

Read moreFar-right parties form new group in European Parliament

Infografik Filling the EU's most powerful positions

