What are the new COVID symptoms?

In 2020, a dry cough and fever would have been clear COVID 19 symptoms. But if headaches and aching limbs had been added to the mix, it would have been a clear case of flu. Fortunately, with a sniffly nose and sore throat, it was likely you'd only caught a cold. This is how — roughly simplified — the understanding of symptoms at the beginning of the pandemic can be described.
And then came the loss of smell and taste: The major indication of a SARS-CoV-2 infection. This is still reliable — someone who notices a change in their sense of taste or smell today should still have the COVID alarm bells going off.
It is different with the other symptoms. These are somewhat more fluid. We try to track them using biomarkers, and a pattern based on blood types. On top of that, they can differ depending on whether a COVID sufferer has already been vaccinated, whether the infection is caused by a variant, or whether the patient is old or young, fit or has other health concerns.
Cough, fever, headache and aching limbs? Meanwhile, a COVID infection can come with many symptoms
The new top 5
A study underway in the United Kingdom has published data on the most recent COVID symptoms. In the Zoe COVID Symptom Study, infected people reported their symptoms via an app. According to the findings, COVID symptoms have apparently changed, which could be due to the delta variant, which now accounts for 99% of infections in the UK (as of July 12, 2021).
What are the most common symptoms in people who are fully vaccinated?
In general, similar symptoms of COVID-19 were reported in the app by vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, the website states. "However, those who had already been vaccinated reported fewer symptoms over a shorter period of time, suggesting that they were less likely to become severely ill and recover more quickly," it says.
Even vaccinated people can become infected with the coronavirus. But the data confirms that these people usually have mild symptoms, and that vaccination prevents severe or even life-threatening COVID-19.
The current ranking of COVID symptoms after two vaccinations is:
- Headache
- Runny nose
- Sneezing
- Sore throat
- Loss of sense or smell
This brings us to the symptoms we usually associate with a cold. Confusion is dangerous and may have played a role in the spread of the delta variant in the UK.
What are the most common symptoms in people who have not been vaccinated?
In unvaccinated people, the symptoms are slightly different. While some symptoms remain the same, there are changes compared to when the virus first appeared about 1.5 years ago.
The current ranking of COVID symptoms in people who have not been vaccinated is:
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Fever
- Persistent cough
Loss of smell fell to ninth on the list, and shortness of breath comes even further down in 30th place. These fluctuations may indicate that previously known symptoms change as variants of the virus evolve.
Don't be so hasty
In the podcast 'Coronavirus Update' (podcast/transcript in German), German virologist Christian Drosten discussed the results of the study and the YouTube statement by Tim Spector, an epidemiologist and leader of the ZOE study. He believes that an important point is being missed in the discussion of symptoms in the media:
The symptom picture in general has changed, he said, "in that older people are increasingly vaccinated, and now in their study they're seeing an increase in younger people who are infected."
In younger people, the symptoms are more along the lines of a general flu-like infection, with a headache, sore throat and a bit of a fever. That persistent cough that was so typical in older patients is seen less now, Drosten says.
He would attribute that less to the delta variant and more to trends in the susceptible population — in short, younger people, as the older ones are more likely to be vaccinated.
"I think you just have to wait until something really scientific is published on this," Drosten says.
When in doubt, get tested
If you feel unwell and you're unsure if it is COVID, the right decision is always to get tested and keep your distance from others until you have a negative result. On this point, Spector and Drosten agree.
"I think that was also the purpose of this public statement, to remind the population, especially the younger population that is now infected, that you have to be careful, even if you don't feel seriously ill," says Drosten. "And [that you] shouldn't just think to yourself: 'Oh, it's just a cold.'"
The recent Gutenberg COVID-19 study by the University of Mainz showed that more than 40% of all those infected with SARS-CoV-2 were unaware of their acute or previous infection.
In an interview with DW, study author Philipp Wild acknowledged that testing should not be waived because of vaccination status or low incidence rates. "It's an important metric to keep an eye on the dynamics of the pandemic."
Staying alert and exercising caution is not optional, but a must — whether vaccinated, recovered or tested. And following regulations like hand washing, wearing a mask and keeping a 1.5 meter distance from others helps to prevent the spread of disease.
Keep your distance, please!
Keep your distance, please!
These are the coronavirus rules as we know them: Keep a distance of 1.5 to 2 meters (5 to 6 feet) from others, observe good hygiene and wear a mask. But this does not do justice to the complex reality of how aerosols spread, researchers from Oxford and London (UK) and Cambridge MA (US) have written in an analysis published in the British Medical Journal in late August.
This much? Or more?
This much? Or more?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried to show schoolchildren how it should be done. But what does his gesture mean exactly? Do his fingertips have to be 1.5 meters away from the fingertips of another person? That would be a reasonable interpretation of the regulations. But two arm lengths alone measure 1.5 meters, so distances of 4.5 meters or more could easily result.
Are sheep lengths better?
Are sheep lengths better?
The Icelandic Association of Sheep Breeders has established its own rules: Two sheep lengths are appropriate to avoid infection. One may wonder if face masks are also supposed to be knitted from real sheep's wool. This young shepherd in Senegal may be trying to find out how long a sheep is by pulling its hind leg. The Icelanders already know — exactly 1 meter.
Natural spacers
Natural spacers
Of course, this could also work. The standard length of a dog leash corresponds pretty exactly to the current coronavirus rules. Could it be a coincidence that a six-foot leash is usually prescribed for places where leashes are compulsory?
Where does the 2-meter rule come from?
Where does the 2-meter rule come from?
The authors led by Lydia Bourouiba, an expert in fluid dynamics and disease transmission at MIT, writes that the rule is outdated. Two meters was the distance recommended by the German physician C. Flügge in 1897. Visible droplets that he had caught within this distance were still contagious. A 1948 study showed that 90% of streptococci coughed out in droplets flew no further than 1.7 meters.
Two meters are not enough
Two meters are not enough
The 1948 study was published in the American Medical Journal. It also showed that 10% of streptococci flew much further: up to 2.9 meters. If that were the case, perhaps the people on this lawn on the banks of the Rhine in Dusseldorf would be safe — if every other circle remained free. But wait a minute — we are not dealing with streptococci (bacteria) here, but with viruses.
Viruses spread via aerosols
Viruses spread via aerosols
Viruses are much smaller than bacteria, so they can float around for hours and spread better in the air. This is why the researchers recommend that the distance between people should not be the only safety criterion but that other factors should be considered, too: How well a room is ventilated, whether people are wearing masks, and whether they are silent, speaking softly or singing and shouting.
Do not sing or cough
Do not sing or cough
Numerous studies have also shown that coughing can propel veritable parcels of viruses up to 8 meters through the air. Speaking or singing loudly also spread a lot of aerosols and droplets about the room. If, however, people only speak quietly, as in a library, and sit in the fresh air, safe distances can be smaller again.
How long should I stay in the room?
How long should I stay in the room?
The duration of a stay in a contaminated room and how many people are in that room are also decisive factors when assessing the risk of infection. The researchers have used those factors to develop a traffic light model. The clear result: In rooms with a high occupancy, you should generally stay only for a short time, make sure they are well aired, wear a mask and speak quietly.
One minute is enough to get infected
One minute is enough to get infected
Even very brief contact can be enough to transmit SARS-CoV-2. The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) had to tighten its rules on October 21, after a prison guard caught SARS-CoV-2 from prisoners with whom he had only had contact with for a few minutes at a time. Now, "close contact" is defined as being within 2 metres of an infected person for at least 15 minutes cumulatively within 24 hours.
No mask needed here
No mask needed here
Here, however, the traffic light of the UK-US research team would show green. Outside, people can be safe for long periods of time even without a mask, provided there are few people around, everything is well ventilated and no one talks much. But even so, will the distance between deck chairs being measured here be enough?
Author: Fabian Schmidt