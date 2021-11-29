What are the causes of the world wide energy crisis?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The world faces a global energy crisis. Demand for energy is climbing rapidly, but supply is down. Why?
The Hungarian government is convinced that nuclear power is the path to a green future. A new Russian reactor block is to be constructed that allegely guarantees low emissions and low energy prices.
Energy prices are soaring globally. Consumers are not amused, and some European politicians are trying to instrumentalize the crisis. It could get worse, especially in case of a cold winter in the northern hemisphere .
Europe will need to negotiate new contracts with Russian oil giant Gazprom if it wants to receive more natural gas deliveries, the Kremlin said.
Acute shortages of coal at power plants have triggered a severe energy crisis — which threatens to hit the nation's economic recovery.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version