Mobile

What apps does Deutsche Welle offer?

DW offers applications for iOS and Android devices.

The DW Breaking World News app is available for Apple and Android devices.
We recommend using the latest version of the operating system.
With these apps, you can read current news and access TV, video, and audio content.
You can find more information and the free downloads at dw.com/mobile


You can find additional apps, e.g. our Learn German app and the World Heritage 360 app in the respective app stores.


Google Play Store
Apple Store

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

