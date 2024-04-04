What aid Germany is sending to Gaza

Seven international aid workers were killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza. Though Germany is still providing aid, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called the aerial aid packages a "drop in the ocean."

Yet another horrific event in the Gaza Strip: Seven members of the international aid organization World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli attack. The aid workers were trying to reduce the suffering of the estimated 2.4 million people in the Gaza Strip. The shocking news, which drew international condemnation, has again highlighted the difficulty of getting international aid, including aid from Germany, to those trapped in the war zone.

For weeks, German aid groups have increasingly voiced their concern that the help they are able to provide is extremely limited. Gerda Hasselfeldt, president of the German Red Cross (DRK), is not prone to exaggeration, which makes her description of the situation in the Gaza Strip as "truly catastrophic" all the more startling.

Hasselfeldt, a former German health minister and politician for the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), recently told the public radio broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that the relief supplies making it through the very limited crossings into Gaza were simply not enough: "Everything is lacking. And with increasing threats and fighting, as well as announcements of further attacks, the situation is becoming even more precarious."

Israel admits to strike that killed Gaza aid workers To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Aid flown to Gaza via Egypt

Hasselfeldt has led the German Red Cross since 2017. She cannot say exactly how much her organization has provided to the Gaza Strip since the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel at the beginning of October last year, though she did say, "We have already delivered several planeloads of relief supplies via Egypt to the Gaza Strip." Those planes included food, medical equipment and medical supplies.

Development cooperation between Germany and other countries is traditionally carried out by government, or government-owned agencies such as the "German Development Cooperation" (GIZ), which is tasked with implementing projects run by the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

BMZ spokesperson Katja Hummel told DW that organizations such as GIZ do not deploy personnel to the Gaza Strip. Before the Hamas terrorist attack, GIZ progress in the Gaza Strip was checked by employees stationed in the West Bank in Ramallah, or by staff sent from Germany. "Such staff trips to the Gaza Strip will not be possible until further notice, due to the current situation," Hummel said.

Foreign Minister Baerbock (center) has described the aid being sent to Gaza as a "drop in the ocean" Image: Christoph Soeder/dpa/picture alliance

Church groups work with local helpers

The same is true for German church aid organizations, such as Caritas international, whose spokesperson Achim Reinke told DW, "That's not our approach, in any case. We always work with local helpers." But Caritas, which is closely networked with other Catholic groups around the world, also provides an insight into the catastrophic situation.

Reinke believes the fact that the German Bundeswehr is now participating in an airlift from Jordan to drop aid packages over the war zone shows how desperate the situation is: "It's basically a sign of powerlessness," he said. "Such drops only reach the strongest of the strong, if they reach them at all. The elderly and people with disabilities get absolutely nothing from them."

Reinke believes aid transport would be more effective over land or sea –– but that these, too, would increasingly face risks. Such transports are currently very limited, as Israel closed many crossings into the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack.

Since mid-March, Germany has been involved in delivering aid packages by plane to the desperate population in Gaza. Two Hercules transport aircraft from the Franco-German air transport squadron were transferred from their base in Normandy to Jordan to support the airlift. The German Bundeswehr's aircraft are equipped with French parachute systems for dropping aid supplies, and the crew comprises both German and French personnel. But observers in Jordan have reported concerns that some of the aid supplies are already "seeping away" there.

During her most recent trip to the Middle East last week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the airlift aid packages as "a drop in the ocean." While in Egypt, Baerbock emphasized the importance of land border crossings for supplying aid: "Egypt plays an incredibly important role. Especially in fighting hunger, especially because of the Rafah border crossing, where most of the food that gets in at all, enters, because the other Israeli border crossings are either closed, or only conditionally opened."

Onboard an aid airdrop mission in Gaza To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

New funds for Gaza

The Foreign Ministry's website also states that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains catastrophic –– particularly in the north. Basic services for the civilian population have collapsed. There is a lack of essentials: Food, water and medical care. At the moment, the total German aid for the Palestinian areas together –– not only the Gaza Strip –– amounts to around €250 million ($270 million). Of that, €175 million have been approved since October 7, 2023.

German payments to UNRWA, the UN relief agency for the Palestinian territories, have been halted since the beginning of 2024, after the Israeli government accused twelve UNRWA Gazan employees of helping Hamas during the terrorist attack on October 7. The organization fired those employees.

Fifteen other countries have since stopped payments to the UNRWA, including the USA, its biggest donor. Germany did announce a few weeks ago that it would provide €45 million for UNRWA's regional work in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank.

According to media reports, around 30 people with ties to Germany are among the hostages still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. These include Israelis who also hold German citizenship.

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.