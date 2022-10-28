  1. Skip to content
What activities do you like doing together with others?

1 hour ago

What is the glue that holds society together? What gives you a feeling of togetherness or solidarity? We want to know what activities you like sharing with other people.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ISAK

In these times of global crises, differences seem to weigh more heavily than commonalities. But there are also many people who are actively working to strengthen a sense of "we". We present some of them in Euromaxx. Now we want to know what kinds of activities you do with others.

We’re looking forward to hearing from you. As a little thank you, one lucky winner will receive a sweatshirt and a cotton tote from the DW “Uncensored Collection” for global freedom of speech. On its label, there are tips on how to follow censored media from anywhere the world. 

The activities I do most often with other people:



 


 
 

Closing date for entries is December 2, 2022, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.
Digital WorldOctober 4, 2022

Uncensored Collection

uncensored.dw.com
Go to homepage