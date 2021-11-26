Western Cape's mobile 'Vaxi Taxi' – Nomafrench Mbombo speaks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The new variant has come with a spike in cases, but it remains to be seen how much it will affect South African hospitals. New COVID infections have jumped from about 200 a day last month to more than 11,500 on Thursday.
Many areas of public life are now off-limits for Italians who have not had a COVID-19 shot. Rising infection rates have raised concerns ahead of the Christmas season.
Prisons are breeding grounds for viruses, yet carceral administrations have revealed little about COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccinations in Europe's prisons. Data from 32 countries show the pandemic's impact on prisons.
Germany's new government wants to make vaccinations compulsory, a move that nearly two-thirds of the public supports. Meanwhile, India's death rate from COVID is at its highest since July. Follow DW for the latest.
