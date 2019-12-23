West African states mired in controversy over 'Eco' currency

English-speaking members of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), plus Guinea, on Thursday condemned a recent announcement that the French-backed CFA franc used in eight West African countries would be renamed as the Eco.

The move "is not in line" with plans by the regional bloc to adopt a single currency also called the Eco, they said in a statement issued after talks in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

In late December 2019, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara announced that the West African CFA franc, used by the former French colonies of Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo, as well as by Guinea-Bissau, would be retired sometime in 2020 and replaced with a new currency – called the Eco.

ECOWAS member's Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone have their own currencies

The Francophone Eco, like the outgoing CFA, will be pegged to the euro. It will eliminate the requirement for members to lodge half of their reserves in the French treasury. France will also quit the currency's managerial institutions.

Ouattara's announcement came as a surprise to the six mainly Anglophone ECOWAS members who don't use the CFA franc. This is because back in June 2019, ECOWAS leaders had formally decided at a summit that the region's planned common currency should be called Eco — the same name as the CFA zone group now plans to adopt.

In a statement following Thursday's meeting, Nigerian Finance Minster Zainab Ahmed said the December announcement was "inconsistent with the decision of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS for the adoption of the Eco as the name of an independent ECOWAS single currency."

CFA franc hugely unpopular

The CFA Franc, first introduced by France in 1945, has long been attacked as a colonial relic, triggering protests in countries such as Senegal and Ivory Coast.

At this rally in Senegal in 2017, protesters called for an end to the CFA franc

"There has been a lot of pressure in these Francophone countries to reduce France's influence," said Tokunbo Afikuyomi, chief editor of the Nigerian business publication, Stears. "So they have now decided that they need to act quickly and form a new arrangement for a new currency."

With Ivory Coast and Togo facing presidential elections in 2020, and Burkina Faso and Niger parliamentary elections, the announcement of the CFA franc's demise could be seen as an electorate pleaser, the economics expert said.

The problem, Afikuyomi said, is that ECOWAS as a block wasn't moving fast enough to bring in its own regional currency that could potentially have replaced the CFA franc.

"What [the Francophone countries] have done has kind of blind-sided the rest of the ECOWAS group. They have almost taken it upon themselves to push ahead with the Eco plan."

'Interesting timing'

Afikuyomi also called the timing of the announcement "politically and economically interesting" considering the tensions between Nigeria and its neighbors, which include Francophone Benin and Niger, following Nigeria's decision to close its borders as of August 2019.

"Nigeria is trying to exclude everyone else with its protectionist policies, so it could be that [the Francophone countries] are thinking: 'Now, let's do something else that excludes Nigeria.' That is also coming into play," he said.

Watch video 01:37 Share Nigeria closes land borders Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Rjzc Traders angry over Nigeria's decision to close borders

ECOWAS countries not ready

The idea of a common currency for the West African region was first mooted almost 30 years ago in the hope of boosting cross border trade and economic development.

Its introduction has been postponed several times. In 2019, ECOWAS set a new target of 2020 for the single currency; most analysts, however, see this as highly unlikely.

Currently, only Togo and Conakry Guinea met the criteria for joining the ECOWAS-planned currency, according to Nigerian economist, Akpan Ekpo

"But you cannot have a monetary union with these two small economies," he said in a written statement to DW, adding that Nigeria, West Africa's biggest economy, and other countries like Ghana, Ivory Coast and Senegal must be part of the union for it to succeed.

Nigeria makes up about two-thirds of West Africa's GDP, complicating the push for a common currency

Nigeria, however, has been struggling economically. While Ghana is enjoying some economic stability, its debt has surged massively in the past few years meaning won't meet the criteria any time soon. Meanwhile, the economy of the Ivory Coast is booming, but it's facing political instability ahead of the October elections.

"This all needs to be dealt with before [ECOWAS] can move forward," said Ghanaian economist Kwame Pianim on the phone from Accra.

Sola Jaiyesimi in Abuja contributed to this report.

'Everyday Africa': Street photography beyond the stereotypes Ballet can happen anywhere Brian Otieno's photo "Dancing in the Streets" is part of his "Kibera Stories" series, which reveal a different, poetic and beautiful side of daily life in Kibera, the largest slum in Nairobi, located in the southwestern part of the capital. Life there is particularly difficult for girls, who are often the victims of attacks. Otieno's picture shows a passionate 16-year-old dancer called Elsie.

'Everyday Africa': Street photography beyond the stereotypes Motorcycle brides Groomsmen driving brides down a dirt road on a motorcycle: Freelance photographer Ley Uwera discovered the procession in Beni, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Her photograph "Motorcycle Marriage" can be found on Instagram; Uwera has also published her works in international magazines.

'Everyday Africa': Street photography beyond the stereotypes Making the right move Mustafa Saeed lives and works in Hargeisa, Somalia. His photo shows Mahad (left) and Mohamed (right) competing against each other during the final of the Somaliland Chess Federation's championship. Mahad ended up winning.

'Everyday Africa': Street photography beyond the stereotypes In and around the water Sam Vox documents everyday life in Tanzania. He says he aims to share "stories about people, places and their various cultures and traditions." Vox has worked with organizations such as Water Aid and Everyday Education. "We are made of salt water, so pure and so calm like the evening sea," he's written about his mysterious pictures of water.

'Everyday Africa': Street photography beyond the stereotypes Rising cinema stars Edward Echwalu discovered tomorrow's cinema stars in a slum in Uganda's Kampala. He is proud to be part of "Everyday Africa": "Never in the history of Africa has there been a period where the most photographed and shared photos are not about wars, poverty, diseases, but about everyday life on the continent, and most importantly, these stories are told by Africans," he wrote on Instagram.

'Everyday Africa': Street photography beyond the stereotypes Hairy comparisons Nigerian photographer Yagazie Emez boasts a community numbering more than 140,000 followers on Instagram. Her pictures often tell stories about African women, and also about their hairstyles. For her work, Emezi travels through Tanzania, Zambia, Ghana, Gabon, Liberia and Uganda.

'Everyday Africa': Street photography beyond the stereotypes Before the trial Tom Saater is a documentary photographer and filmmaker from Nigeria. His work has been shown in countries around the world, including at Venice's famous Biennale. This photo shows a prospective lawyer on the way to her exam in Abuja, Nigeria. Like all the "Everyday Africa" photographers, Saater wants to show normal life in Africa, a perspective that is seldom seen in Western media.

'Everyday Africa': Street photography beyond the stereotypes Party mood Rather than standing in line in front of banks or gas stations as many people do in Zimbabwe, these young people are enjoying their lives. The group called "Material Culture" consists of young residents of various townships in Bulawayo, the country's second largest city. That is also where photographer Zinyange Auntony works and resides.

'Everyday Africa': Street photography beyond the stereotypes Ecological crisis Maheder Haileselassie took this picture of a man who is forging his way through water hyacinths. The flowers multiply rapidly, disrupting the biodiversity of the water, such as in Lake Tana in Ethiopia. Documenting environmental changes in her home country is an urgent endeavor of the photographer based in Adis Abeba.

'Everyday Africa': Street photography beyond the stereotypes Meeting along the road Ghanaian Nana Kofi Acquah travels across the continent for his work. His picture "Shaking Hands" was taken in Tanghin-Dassouri, Burkina Faso. Short walks can take a long time, the photographer noted, since one greets everyone one runs into. People don't say "hi" or "good morning," but ask, "how is your spouse, your kids, your business or your health?" And they listen to each response, he said. Author: Sabine Oelze (eg)



Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.