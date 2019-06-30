 West African leaders pledge $1 billion to fight jihadists | News | DW | 14.09.2019

News

West African leaders pledge $1 billion to fight jihadists

The leaders of West African nations have announced a plan to combat the growing problem of Islamist violence in the region. Jihadist groups have strengthened their presence across the arid Sahel region this year.

G5 Sahel task force (Getty Images/AFP/T. Samson)

At a summit in Burkina Faso on Saturday, West African leaders pledged $1 billion (€900 million) to combat the spiraling threat of jihadist violence in the region.   

ECOWAS had decided to mobilize "the financial resources of up to a billion dollars for the fight against terrorism," said Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou.

Read more: Sahel trade routes: Arms, people and drugs

The plan, to be funded from 2020 to 2024, was announced at the end of the Economic Community Summit of West African States in Ouagadougou, where the ECOWAS nations were joined by Mauritania and Chad.

The money, paid into a common fund, would help reinforce the military operations of the nations involved. Full details of the plan would be presented to the next ECOWAS summit in December.

Watch video 04:01

EU focuses on Sahel region in containing migration

Spiraling jihadist violence

ECOWAS brings together 15 countries whose economies range from West Africa's heavyweights Nigeria and Ivory Coast to the impoverished Liberia and Sierra Leone. Landlocked Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger are non-coastal states.

At the start of the summit, the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Brou, pointed to the mounting human, economic and political toll of the jihadist attacks.

"2,200 attacks in the last four years, 11,500 dead, thousands wounded ... millions of displaced and economic activity has been greatly affected," he said.

Brou said the commission had decided to "contribute financially and urgently to joint efforts in the fight against terrorism."

Groups with links to al-Qaida and the so-called Islamic State have strengthened their foothold across the arid Sahel region this year, making large swathes of territory ungovernable and stoking violence, especially in Mali and Burkina Faso.

To tackle the problem, Brou also called on the United Nations to strengthen its MINUSMA peacekeeping mission, which has been based in Mali since 2013.

The fight against growing jihadist violence in the region has so far been hampered by a lack of funds

The fight against growing jihadist violence in the region has so far been hampered by a lack of funds

Severely underfunded

In July, the UN said Islamist attacks were spreading so fast in West Africa that the region should consider bolstering its response beyond current military efforts.

In 2017, five countries — Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Mali and Mauritania — backed by former colonial power France, launched the G5 Sahel taskforce to combat the jihadists.

But a lack of finance, training and equipment limited their effectiveness and their numbers. For the moment, the force numbers 4,000 troops, when 5,000 were originally planned.

The scale of the challenge facing the G5 Sahel force is huge. According to the US think-tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the number of radical Islamist-linked attacks in the Sahel has doubled each year since 2016. Last year, the tally was 465 — more than one a day.

sri/aw (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

EU's Federica Mogherini urges action on terror threat in Sahel

In an interview with DW, the EU's foreign policy chief warned that without enough support, terrorism could take hold in the Sahel region. "It's not only for us a problem, it's a problem for everybody," she said. (12.07.2019)  

EU, France step up security, development aid for Africa's G5 Sahel

The EU and France have increased their financial support for projects in the five Sahel states which sit on the southern rim of Africa's Sahara desert. Terrorism and lawlessness have blighted the region for years. (06.12.2018)  

Attacks in Burkina Faso — a simmering Islamist conflict

Six people killed in a Sunday church service were the latest victims of terrorist attacks in northern Burkina Faso. While the attacks haven't made headlines, observers say they show rising insecurity in the region. (13.05.2019)  

Burkina Faso: Islamist attacks prompt state of emergency

A deadly ambush in a northern province on the border to Mali has prompted Burkina Faso's president to declare a state of emergency. Burkina Faso is battling increased attacks by Islamist militants in the Sahel region. (31.12.2018)  

G5 Sahel force faces harder start after attack

The five-nation military force created to fight terrorism and crime in Africa's vast semi-arid Sahel region should have been operational by now. An attack on its Mali-based headquarters means a harder start. (03.07.2018)  

Merkel 'grilled' by students over Sahel weapons exports

During her West Africa trip, Chancellor Angela Merkel faced a student's question on why the region's armies are weaker than terrorists. In Niger, Merkel pledged financial support for security, health and development. (02.05.2019)  

'Islamic State' seeks new foothold in Africa

After the terrorist organization al Qaeda, now the so-called "Islamic State" is trying to expand its influence in Africa. Military means alone are not enough to fight it. (02.01.2018)  

Sahel trade routes: Arms, people and drugs

The rise of migration, as well as, the threat of terrorism has sparked a new interest in the Sahel region. Experts on security in the region give an insight into the new importance of the age-old trade routes. (13.01.2017)  

Related content

Nigeria Abuja Geldscheine in verschiedenen Währungen

Common currency divides West African nations 30.06.2019

For many West African countries, introducing the eco is tempting. But the political will to do so is not enough — many questions need answers before a new single currency becomes a reality.

Die Währung Franc CFA

Africa's CFA Franc – colonial relic or stabilizing force? 27.05.2019

Some praise the French-backed CFA franc for its stability, others denounce it as a colonial hangover. The benefits and drawbacks of Africa's CFA currencies are being more hotly disputed than ever before.

Nigeria Konflikt Farmer Pastoralisten

West Africa: Fulani conflict getting worse 07.05.2018

Whether in Mali, Niger or Nigeria, the nomadic Fulani herders often find themselves in conflict with farmers over scarce resources. But there is more to it than that: Often it becomes a struggle for political supremacy.

