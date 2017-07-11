West African leaders meet to discuss Mali coup

State leaders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) took part in an urgent summit on Sunday to discuss the political crisis in Mali.

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo hosted the talks in the Ghanaian capital Accra after Mali's constitutional court named Colonel Assimi Goita as the country's new president.

Goita — who sparked outrage after detaining the country's transitional president and prime minister on Monday — arrived in Accra on Saturday for preliminary talks.

Akufo-Addo kicked off Sunday's talks with the leaders from the region by stressing the community's "commitment to a peaceful transition" while also warning of the "grave consequences" the political turmoil could have.

What is the role of ECOWAS in Mali's transition?

Goita drew widespread criticism for his coup-within-a-coup that threatened to bring Mali's planned democratic transition to an end.

The colonel had assumed the chair of interim vice president after leading a coup in August last year that removed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

As interim vice president, he then forced interim President Bah Ndaw and interim Prime Minister Moctar Ouane to resign. Akufo-Addo said that this unconstitutional change of government was a violation of the transition agreement that had been brokered by ECOWAS.

The agreement stated that the interim vice president cannot succeed the interim president.

The junta's takeover has brought the promise to hold democratic elections in early 2022 into question.

How have foreign leaders responded?

ECOWAS has thrown its weight behind the transition, having used sanctions to force the junta to initially agree to the civilian interim government.

"I reiterate, on behalf of ECOWAS, our continued commitment to the peaceful transition in Mali with the basic goal of restoring democratic government and stability in Mali and in our region," the Ghanaian president said.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the coup in an interview published on Sunday, saying that he "could not stay by the side of a country where there is no longer democratic legitimacy or a transition".

He also warned that he would withdraw the 5,100 French troops from the country if it takes a turn towards Islamism.

French soldiers have been in the country since 2013 as part of an operation against Islamist militants.

A suspected jihadist terror attack on Sunday killed four civilians and a police officer in southern Mali.

ab/mm (AFP, dpa)