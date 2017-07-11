West African bloc suspends Burkina Faso after military coup

The West African bloc ECOWAS on Friday suspended Burkina Faso in response to last week's coup, participants at an emergency summit told multiple news agencies.

However, the bloc will not impose other sanctions for the time being, a participant said.

ECOWAS had already called for the new junta to release ousted president Roch Marc Christian Kabore and other officials detained during Monday's coup, saying it held the military responsible for their safety.

The bloc will hold another summit in Accra on February 3, participants said on Monday. They said the summit, which lasted around three hours, also decided to send a mission of ECOWAS chiefs of staff to Ouagadougou, the Burkinabe capital, on Saturday.

lc/msh (AFP, AP)