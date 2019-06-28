 West Africa: Using data to prevent drought | Africa | DW | 01.08.2019

Climate Change

West Africa: Using data to prevent drought

Climate change will hit Africa particularly hard, fuelling drought, heat and crop failures. Researchers are working to prepare the west of the continent for this scenario – with help from Germany.

An engineer inspecting a weather poll station (WASCAL, J. Vajen)

A few metal bars, a lot of sensors and some plastic; these are the ingredients meant to help West African researchers in their efforts to combat climate change. Since 2010, some 50 weather observation stations have been built with these items by African universities in Benin, Ghana, Togo and eight other countries – with support from Germany.

Wouldn't it make more sense to use the money on planting trees to slow down global warming? No, said German Research Minister Anja Karliczek in an interview with DW. Karliczek was in the Ghanaian capital Accra, where she pledged €25 million ($27,6 million) in additional support to regional climate change project WASCAL (West Africa Science Service Center on Climate Change and Adapted Land).

How warm was it in Dassari?

"First of all, we need a database as a foundation on which we can base our research," said Karliczek. "So far, we have had little data collection in these latitudes."

A WASCAL fully automated observatory with engineers and onlookers (WASCAL, J. Vajen)

This observation station in Ghana sends fully automated data

The WASCAL database helps researchers find out, for instance, how high the temperature was five years ago in northwestern Benin. Near the town of Dassari at 4 p.m., it was 32 degrees, with 60 percent humidity and a light wind of three meters per second. The intensity of solar radiation, the condition of the ground and many other parameters can also be measured.

Conditions becoming more extreme

It is only with this knowledge of exactly what climatic conditions prevail where, that preparations can be made for extreme weather conditions, Karliczek.said. "The drier it gets here in West Africa, the more we have to use research to make new planting possible." Among other things, WASCAL is working on more precise rain forecasts for farmers or on finding out how much more water will be needed when the climate warms up by two degrees.

Minister Karliczek shakes hands and exchanges files with a Ghanaian official (BMBF/W. Kley)

Germany's Research Minister Anja Karliczek in Ghana

With their relatively weak economies, African countries hardly contribute to climate change. However, heat, drought, floods, in short the consequences of climate change, are likely to hit the continent particularly hard. Many African countries, especially in the Sahel region, already suffer from extreme climate conditions and are poorly prepared for the consequences of climate change.

Climate doctors in action

That is why the WASCAL project includes the training of young scientists. Ten doctoral programs and two master's programs have been introduced at several West African universities.

"We already have more than 250 graduates who are now experts in climate change and water supply, in adapted land use, or climate change and security," WASCAL spokesman Nii Commey told DW. These experts now work across West Africa to prepare political and economic players for climate change.

Training rather than migration

The WASCAL experts are highly regarded, says Research Minister Karliczek. "The climate experts we train can bring a wealth of knowledge especially when working in public administrations." In addition to promoting university education, Karliczek would also like to boost vocational training in the field of climate protection in West Africa in the future.

 

  • Man walks with several cows

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Farming — a way of life

    Climate change has a disproportionate impact on communities which depend on the natural environment for their day-to-day needs. In Eritrea, it's estimated about 80% of the population are subsistence farmers, mainly growing sorghum, maize and teff. Such subsistence farmers are especially vulnerable to shifting weather patterns that can devastate food production and livelihoods.

  • Field in Eritrea

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Forced to reap early

    During the past few years, Eritrea, like the rest of the Horn of Africa, has experienced fluctuating weather patterns exacerbated by the ocean warming trend, El Niño. Rains fell unexpectedly in Eritrea in October last year resulting in the government advising farmers to reap early.

  • Donkeys and people in a field in Eritrea

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Vulnerable food supply

    "Had they not reacted, or reacted based on the traditional harvest, they would probably lose their harvest," says Peter Smerdon with the World Food Programme. While El Niño is a complex and naturally occurring event, scientific research suggests that global warming could be making this cyclical event occur more frequently and intensely.

  • A landscape of houses and farms (DW/M. Belloni)

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Climate change consensus

    Most of the world’s scientific communities agree that long-term significant changes in the earth’s climate system have occurred and are occurring more rapidly than in the past. Continued emissions into the earth’s atmosphere are projected to cause further warming, impacting Africa in the form of increased temperatures and greater seasonal rainfall variability with more frequent extremes.

  • Farmer feeds donkeys and cattle

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Economic ramifications for all

    "People in wealthier countries should be worried about the effects of climate change in the Horn of Africa," says Challiss McDonough from the World Food Programme "Climate change is one of the main drivers of global hunger, second only to conflict, so, for donor countries, investing in climate and disaster risk reduction makes economic sense."

  • Large sycamore tree in a dusty field

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Still standing

    Pictured on the local Eritrean 5-Nakfa banknote, the sycamore tree has significant symbolism in Eritrea. Elders used to gather under these huge, hundred-year-old trees to discuss important community issues and laws. Many trees were cut down during colonization and war. Those that remain now have to contend with the effects of climate change.

  • White sandy beach dotted with seaweed

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Beaches under threat

    "One impact of climate change in a coastal region is rising sea levels that impact lives along the coast and increases the likelihood of flooding or flood-related disaster such as high tides that could wash out a crop," Smerdon says. "Also, salt-water intrusion due to climate change can increase erosion and increase salinity of soils and thereby damage soil content and fertility of land."

  • Fishing boat on the ocean

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Corroding coral

    Eritrea’s stunning coastline includes coral reefs, offering a potential boon for tourism – if they survive in their present state. "Until a few years ago, this piece of sea was full of corals, but then last year they all died,” an Eritrean diver tells DW. "The temperature of the sea was too high." At the same time, local fisherman rely on the ocean's resources to trade in fish and shells.

  • Woman walks through a sandy landscape

    Eritrea's farmers harvest early as climate change shifts crop patterns

    Trying to find a path

    The weather pattern changes in Eritrea are evident elsewhere. "While working in Central America, East Africa, and the Middle East, I’ve always talked to elder people, especially those in agriculture, and the message from them is consistent," says Sam Wood with Save the Children in Ethiopia. "Weather patterns are becoming less predictable and when rain comes, it is too much or too little.”

    Author: James Jeffrey, Milena Belloni


"The practical side must then come directly from industry, so that the young people are able to connect," said the minister. "These are the things we have to push for, so that development in Africa speeds up and pressure is not created for a new wave of migration." She calls for more aid for Africa overall for climate protection.

Fundamental criticism

Lisa Badum, climate policy spokeswoman for the Green Party in the German parliament, the Bundestag, can only agree with that. However: "It is not enough to travel  through the country with a green cloak, we really need to act now," Badum told DW. "The drastic nature of the climate crisis has still not been understood by Germany's federal government."

CO2 emissions from Germany are contributing to sub-Saharan Africa's drought and slower economic growth due to climate change, said Badum. "That's why we first of all have to start cleaning up our own act and phase coal out now." With that, according to Badum, Germany would really help the world in the fight against climate change.

