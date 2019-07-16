 Wernher von Braun - the rocket engineer of the powerful | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 17.07.2019

Space exploration

Wernher von Braun - the rocket engineer of the powerful

The moon landing in 1969 would not have been possible without this German rocket pioneer. In his past, however, von Braun had built a "miracle weapon" for Hitler's Germany that led to thousands of deaths.

German rocket expert Wernher Von Braun is shown Aug. 5, 1955, at the Pentagon in Washington

Finally it's done! On July 16, 1969, the 110 meter high "Saturn V" majestically climbs into the bright morning sky of Cape Canaveral, with a take-off weight of about 3000 tons. On board are three astronauts. Destination: the moon. The world holds its breath. The mission must work. And indeed, it succeeds - thanks to rocket designerWernher von Braun.

Four days later, for the first time in history, a man steps onto the moon. In the middle of the Cold War, the United States managed to shift the balance of power. With the Apollo 11 mission, von Braun made his very personal dream come true. The Americans celebrate their "Missile Man," without whom, at the time, the mission would not have been possible.

Race into space

The successful moon landing should show everyone that the . Before, the Soviet Union had always been a few months earlier to achieve the next milestone of this "Space Race." In 1957, the Soviets had shocked the West with their first Sputnik satellite. In 1961, with Yuri Gagarin, they had sent the first man into space.

Read more: From Apollo 11 to the new space race

Wernher von Braun explains the Saturn Launch System to United States President John F. Kennedy at Cape Canaveral, Florida

JFK and Wernher von Braun joined forces in the space race

This time, however, thanks to massive political and financial support, von Braun and his team guaranteed the historic triumph: the US was the first to reach the moon. Wernher von Braun was at the height of his career and had reached his biggest goals: "Anything man can imagine is feasible," the German said later.

Superstar with a brown past

After the moon landing, Wernher von Braun was a celebrated researcher, a legendary superstar. His knowledge and skills were obviously too valuable for the Americans to risk irritating the scientist with uncomfortable questions about his past.

Read more:Why NASA turned Apollo tough guy pilots to geologists

Wernher von Braun with Nazi officers in german Peenemünde

The Wehrmacht gave von Braun ideal research conditions at Peenemünde

The space pioneer had also built rockets for Hitler. He developed the desired "miracle weapon" for Nazi Germany without ethical reservations and without consideration for losses. Ultimately, the acclaimed moon rocket was only a further development of the V2 rocket that von Braun had developed for Hitler's Germany in Peenemünde.

A life for the rocket

Already as a child Wernher von Braun had been obsessed with rockets. He observed the moon with the telescope and shot the first rockets into the Berlin sky at the age of 17. Later, he studied engineering at the Technical University in Berlin and dreamed of flying to the stars himself at some point.

In April 1932, even before Hitler seized power, his "Verein für Raumschifffahrt" surprisingly received a visit of three interested gentlemen in civilian clothes during a missile test. The Army Weapons Office searched for ways to circumvent the Versailles Treaty.

After the First World War was lost, Germany was no longer allowed to use airplanes and artillery projectiles. But the Versailles Treaty did not mention rockets, i.e. self-flying cannonballs.

Von Braun's "miracle weapon" to avert defeat

The young designer took up the challenge, got excellent opportunities to conduct technical experiments, became a member of the Nazi party NSDAP and the SS, and from 1937 headed a large rocket test site in Peenemünde in northern Germany. There his task was to build a "miracle weapon" for the Nazis.

From 1941 on, Braun's V-2 rocket was produced in series. Following a British bombing on Peenemünde in 1943, the production had to be relocated to the extensive mining tunnels of the Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp in the Harz region in central Germany.

The german V2 rocket

The V2 was Nazi Germany's last hope to turn the tide in WWII

Braun's new technology ended thousands of lives - where it hit, but also where it was produced. His "weapon of destruction" killed between 8,000 and 12,000 people, especially in London and Antwerp. When it was built, an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 forced laborers died in the underground tunnels under miserable conditions.

The rocket designer von Braun did not want to hear about any of this, and he rejected any guilt for the crimes committed during the Second World War.

Opportunist with big space plans

But von Braun did not lose sight of his original space plans even in times of war. On October 3, 1942, a V-2 with a flight altitude of 84.5 kilometers reached the limit of the atmosphere. A milestone in the history of space travel had been reached.

Read more:When America landed on the moon, the whole world did

Wernher von Braun after surrending to the US troops on May, 1945

Wernher von Braun surrendered to the US with 100 of his best engineers

As the defeat of Nazi Germany approached, von Braun decided to change sides. On May 2 1945, together with some scientists from his team, he met the US forces in Tyrol. "My country lost two world wars. This time I want to be on the side of the winners," von Braun has said when explaining why he defected to his former enemy.

Friendly welcome in the new homeland              

The US military quickly recognized the talent that had jumped into its lap. A short time later, the Secret Service brought Wernher von Braun and his 100-strong team to the US. "Our admission to Texas was surprisingly friendly," von Braun later recalled. The team explained the function and construction of the V-2 rocket to American experts; then, von Braun started to construct the "Redstone," the world's first nuclear medium-range rocket.

The past is history; the future is what counts - that was the motto. Accordingly, Braun's new home was quite prepared to let his ominous work for Hitler's Germany fall into oblivion - as long as the US could profit from his knowledge and his abilities.

Concentration camp Memorial Site Mittelbau-Dora

Wernher von Braun claimed he was never aware of the conditions at Mittelbau Dora

Already in 1955, von Braun received US citizenship, although he had been a member of the NSDAP and the SS and although under US laws this is actually forbidden. In the same year, together with Walt Disney, he developed the television series "Man in Space," which made manned space flight popular to the American public. Von Braun had visions and the talent to inspire others to follow these visions.

"Even before the year 2000, there will be fully air-conditioned cities on the moon where you can live much more comfortably than on Earth. First for the scientists, later also for their families. The children can attend school there. They will only have to return to Earth for the time being to attend university. There, however, they will soon long for the sterile air and the low lunar heaviness," von Braun believed.

Read more: NASA's Artemis program aims to put first woman on moon

Dwindling enthusiasm and questions of responsibility

In 1970, one year after the moon landing, von Braun became planning director at NASA. But after the Space Race had been won, the initial enthusiasm and financial support gradually waned. The ongoing Vietnam War also devoured many resources.

Watch video 01:53

The Apollo 11 astronaut who didn't walk on the moon

But von Braun continued to promote space travel: "Apollo was [...] not - as many people think - an insane waste of taxpayers' money, but in my firm opinion one of the most sensible, wise and farsighted investments a country has ever made," he said. "Apollo has advanced research and technology in American industry like no program ever before."

Nevertheless, legislators did not support his plans for a manned Mars mission due to funding problems. Disappointed by the budget cuts of the US Congress, von Braun left NASA in 1972 and moved to a private aerospace company. In 1977, Wernher von Braun died of cancer in Alexandria, Virginia.

Only much later, when Apollo's fame gradually faded and Germany took a deeper look at its inglorious past, did von Braun's work for Hitler's Germany and the rocket pioneer's responsibility also become known to a wider public.

Although he distanced himself from National Socialism after the war and, in 1966, still denied that he had known of the suffering of the forced laborers in the Mittelbau-Dora rocket factory, he was not aware of the fact that he had been a slave laborer of the German National Socialists himself. "Science in itself has no moral dimension," von Braun justified argued. But his biographer, the Canadian Michael J. Neufeld, unmasks von Braun's self-portrait of the unsuspecting, apolitical scientist as a mere claim to protection. By working for the Nazi regime, von Braun had entered into a "pact with the devil" that would cast a long, gloomy shadow on the space pioneer.

  • Bootprint on the moon

    Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing

    "One small step for [a] man" (July 20, 1969)

    One of the first footsteps on the moon. Walking on its surface, Neil Armstrong uttered one of the most famous quotes of all: "That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind." How and when he came up with this sentence himself, and whether he forgot a (relatively important) vocal ⁠— the 'a' ⁠— is still being discussed today.

  • Apollo Director Phillips monitors Apollo 11 Pre-Launch Activities.

    Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing

    Here we go (July 16, 1969)

    But lets go back: From the control room of the Kennedy Space Flight Center (KSC), the director of the Apollo program, Samuel C. Phillips, monitors the activities before the launch. Apollo 11, the first lunar landing mission, was launched on July 16, 1969 with a Saturn V launch vehicle. On board the spacecraft: Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins.

  • People camp on the beach to watch the launch of Apollo 11.

    Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing

    Space TV (July 16, 1969)

    These three were among the thousands of people camping on beaches and streets next to the Kennedy Space Center, NASA's spaceport in Florida, to follow the launch of the Apollo at close range. About one million people visited the space area to see the historic flight.

  • Thousands of news reporters watch Apollo 11 launch.

    Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing

    Lights, camera, action, lift-off! (July 16, 1969)

    But not only thousands of excited people were present, also thousands of journalists reported on the launch of the Apollo 11 mission. A total of 3497 journalists were officially registered, all of them gathered at the press area of the Kennedy Space Flight Center (KSC). The rocket took off on July 16, 1969.

  • The Apollo 11 Lunar Module with moon and earth in the background.

    Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing

    So close (July 21, 1969)

    This photo was taken by Michael Collins. You can see the lunar module Eagle returning from the moon, behind it the moon itself and on its horizon the earth. While Armstrong and Aldrin were the first humans to step foot on the moon, Collins maintained his position in the Columbia Command Modul. He orbited the Moon alone for 21.5 hours.

  • The Apollo 11 crew: Neil Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, command module pilot; and Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot (from left)

    Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing

    Teamwork (July 20, 1969)

    In a NASA statement in 2009 Collins said, "I feel very much a part of what is taking place on the lunar surface. I know that I would be a liar or a fool if I said that I have the best of the three Apollo 11 seats, but I can say with truth and equanimity that I am perfectly satisfied with the one I have."

  • Armstrong and Aldrin unfurl the US flag on the moon.

    Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing

    "The eagle has landed!" but... (July 20, 1969, 20:17:58 UTC)

    On July 20, 1969 at 20:17:58 UTC, Neil Armstrong transmitted briefly: "The eagle has landed!". But it still took some time until the two of them actually stepped on the moon. First of all, the flight back had to be prepared. On July 21 at 2:56:20 UTC the big moment finally arrived: Neil Armstrong stepped onto the lunar surface.

  • One of the first lunar rock samples.

    Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing

    Sample No. 10003 (July 27, 1969)

    During 2.5 hours of surface exploration, Armstrong and Aldrin collected 47 pounds of lunar surface material that they brought back to Earth. This small chunk is part of it. During the six Apollo excursions, 2415 samples were collected, almost 400 kilograms. The collected works and their descriptions are listed in the "Lunar Sample and Photo Catalog".

  • Gold brooch Neil Armstrong left on the moon.

    Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing

    Odd astro imports

    Not only samples were collected, but all kinds of stuff was left behind. This brooch by Neil Armstrong is one of the more symbolic objects. The olive branch (less than half a foot in length) represents peace. But you can also stumble over golf balls, a family photo with camera, works by Andy Warhol or a falcon feather. Oh, and beware of astronaut excrement.

  • Apollo 11 crew in a boat before salvage.

    Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing

    Back to earth (July 24, 1969, 4:50 pm UTC)

    The crew landed safely in the Pacific ocean, about 812 nautical miles southwest of Hawaii and 12 nautical miles from the USS Hornet. After their arrival, the astronauts had to fill out a customs form and declare their moon rock. When asked for their disease exposure status, they wrote: "to be determined". They were transported in a quarantine trailer where they were isolated for 21 days.

  • The Apollo 11 astronauts in the middle of a parade in Mexico City.

    Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing

    Superstars in spacesuits (September 23, 1969)

    Well, obviously the astronauts of the Apollo 11 mission don't wear space suits here, but sombreros and ponchos. Fiesta Mexikana! A 45-day tour following the space mission took the astronauts to 24 countries and 27 cities. The US wanted to emphasize their willingness to share their space knowledge. The astronauts were celebrated like superstars like here in Mexico City.

    Author: Hannah Fuchs


