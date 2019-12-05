 Werner Herzog: The extreme is his normal | Film | DW | 05.12.2019

Film

Werner Herzog: The extreme is his normal

The German movie director is set to receive the European Film Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award. Herzog told DW why he thinks film schools are a waste of time and when has he faced his own limits.

  • Werner Herzog with German Film Award's honorary prize in 2013 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films

    European Film Award for Werner Herzog

    The director is shown here receiving the German Film Award's honorary prize in 2013. On December 7 he is being honored in Berlin with the European Film Academy Lifetime Achievement Award. Having directed over 60 feature and documentary films, his oeuvre comprises a wide variety of genres — and many influential works.

  • Still from film 'Signs of Life' (Imago/Prod. DB)

    Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films

    'Signs of Life' (1968)

    Herzog demonstrated his impressive artistic range in his debut feature film, "Signs of Life." When it came out in 1968, the period known as New German Cinema was already thriving, and Herzog emerged as another exceptional talent in the country. The film tells the story of German soldiers going crazy during an otherwise uneventful World War II assignment on a Greek island.

  • A little person on a motorcycle, still from 'Even Dwarfs Started Small' (imago images/Prod.DB)

    Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films

    'Even Dwarfs Started Small' (1970)

    Two years later, Herzog presented an unusual work at the Cannes film festival: All actors in "Even Dwarfs Started Small" are persons of short stature. Anarchy and revolution, individualism and society were some of the themes the film explored. Herzog would regularly come back to them in later works.

  • Klauk Kinski in a film still of 'Aguirre, the Wrath of God' (imago/Prod.DB)

    Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films

    'Aguirre, the Wrath of God' (1972)

    Set on the Amazon River in South America, Herzog's 1972 epic historical drama immediately became a cult film. One of the reasons behind the success of "Aguirre, the Wrath of God" was lead actor Klaus Kinski, who later collaborated with Herzog on several other films. The eccentric actor and the director became one of the most interesting duos of New German Cinema.

  • Still from film 'The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser' (picture-alliance / KPA Honorar & Belege)

    Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films

    'The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser' (1974)

    The drama explores the historical 19th-century figure of Kaspar Hauser, who claimed to have spent his entire youth chained in a tiny cellar. The lead actor, Bruno Schleinstein (credited as Bruno S.), also had a difficult childhood and grew up in mental institutions. Herzog has often said that Bruno S. was the best actor he ever worked with, even though he didn't have any formal acting training.

  • Klaus Kinski, film still 'Nosferatu the Vampyre' (picture-alliance / dpa)

    Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films

    'Nosferatu the Vampyre' (1979)

    Five years later, Herzog moved on from historical dramas to a classic story of literature and cinema, by revisiting F.W. Murnau's 1922 Expressionist horror film, "Nosferatu." It was the second collaboration between Herzog and actor Klaus Kinski — who was naturally given the lead role of the nobleman, Count Dracula.

  • Klaus Kinski in film still from 'Woyzeck' (Studiocanal/Arthaus)

    Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films

    'Woyzeck' (1979)

    At the end of the 1970s, Herzog released a second film on top of "Nosferatu." "Woyzeck" is an adaptation of an unfinished play by German playwright Georg Büchner. It once again starred Kinski, this time in the title role of a battered soldier.

  • Klaus Kinski and Claudia Cardinale in 'Fitzcarraldo' (picture alliance / United Archives/IFTN)

    Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films

    'Fitzcarraldo' (1982)

    Herzog officially reached the world's peak of cinema with "Fitzcarraldo," which earned him the Best Director award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1982. Shot in Peru and Brazil, the movie infamously features an indigenous crew transporting a steamship over a mountain. Actors Klaus Kinski (center) and Claudia Cardinale (right) starred.

  • Werner Herzog and Klaus Kinski in 'My Best Fiend' (picture-alliance / dpa)

    Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films

    'My Best Fiend' (1999)

    A few years after the death of Kinski in 1991, Herzog revisited his tumultuous yet productive relationship with the controversial actor in the documentary "My Best Fiend." The film offers a glimpse into the creative partnership that led them to make five films together, despite various heated and even violent altercations.

  • Nicolas Cage and Eva Mendes in film still 'Bad Lieutenant' (AP)

    Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films

    'Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans' (2009)

    Herzog moved on to Hollywood, where he started working with big stars, such as Nicolas Cage and Eva Mendes in "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans" from 2009 (pictured above). That film and "My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done" were both selected for the Venice Film Festival competition in 2009, making Herzog the only filmmaker to date to have entered two films simultaneously into competition.

  • Werner Herzog and crew in Chauvet Cave, still from 'Cave of Forgotten Dreams' (2011 Ascot Elite Filmverleih GmbH)

    Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films

    'Cave of Forgotten Dreams' (2010)

    Alongside his films starring Hollywood actors, Herzog keeps directing compelling documentaries. Shot in 3D, "Cave of Forgotten Dreams" shows his exploration of the Chauvet Cave in southern France, which contains the oldest human-painted images yet discovered. As always, Herzog narrates the documentary himself, with his trademark Bavarian accent.

  • Nicole Kidman and Damian Lewis in film still for 'Queen of the Desert' (2015 PROKINO Filmverleih GmbH)

    Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films

    'Queen of the Desert' (2015)

    Four years ago, the director surprised his fans again with a feature film starring Nicole Kidman. In "Queen of the Desert," she portrays real-life British historian and adventurer Gertrude Bell. The historical drama premiered at the Berlinale but received mostly negative reviews.

  • Film still from 'Lo and Behold' by Werner Herzog (Magnolia Pictures)

    Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films

    'Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World' (2016)

    The documentary that followed was positively received. In "Lo and Behold," Herzog reflects on the existential impact of the internet and artificial intelligence, interviewing experts on the opportunities and risks of new technologies.

    Author: Jochen Kürten


DW: The European Film Academy is honoring you with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and you've already been obtaining recognition for your body of work for 10 years now. How does it feel?

Werner Herzog (shown above left with actor Klaus Kinski): A bit strange, because I'm still immersed in work and my film output is higher than it was 30 or 40 years ago. In the past year I've released three feature-length films: one about Gorbachev [Meeting Gorbachev], one about the writer Bruce Chatwin [Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin] and another fiction film shot in Japan [Family Romance, LLC]. All that within 12 months. Other people would need six or eight years to achieve as much. I mean, I'd rather expect this award to be thrown at me after having spent 10 years without making a movie, and I'd be rolled onto the stage on a wheelchair.

Werner Herzog inszeniert in Erfurt (picture-alliance)

Herzog has also directed operas, such as the 2002 production in Erfurt of 'The Flying Dutchman' by Wagner (above, with Herzog at left)

Do you still see Bavaria in southeast Germany as your home, even though you haven't lived there for the past 20 years?

My cultural roots are here, even though my family comes from other areas. My father's side is of Swabian [south-central German] and Huguenot [French Protestant] origins, and my mother's family is from Austria and Croatia. But growing up in the mountains made it clear to me that Bavarian is my first language. When I'm traveling around the world, the thing I miss the most is that I never hear the Bavarian dialect.

You never went to a film school and you generally have a poor opinion of them. Why? 

I think their direction is wrong and basically students are held captive there for too long. In the three or four years of their program, they could shoot three feature films instead of learning random film theory. What they need to know, they could learn in a week.

You offer your own master classes. What do people learn there in a week?

I founded the Rogue Film School as an alternative to what is being done in film schools around the world. There are only two things students really need to learn: First, how to crack security locks. Second, how to fake a film permit convincingly enough that you won't get caught. All the rest is dialogue and examples from film, music and literature.

Lately, I've been focusing on giving workshops in which participants have to direct a very short film within nine days — without a previously written script, because they do not know ahead of time the general topic I will be assigning. They're allowed to do anything they want; I only set the narrative frame.

I did one recently in the Peruvian Amazon jungle. The theme was "Fever dreams in the jungle." They had to come up with a story, find locations and actors, shoot the film, edit it themselves on their laptops and present it after nine days. Great movies came out of it.

Your own filmmaking work, whether documentary or drama, has always embodied extreme cinema: extreme landscapes, extreme situations, extreme characters. What drives you to keep looking for these extremes?

Actually, I'm not looking for extremes but rather for what I see as normal. People keep saying that it's extreme to shoot in the Amazon. But look, it's just a forest. That's nothing special.

Read more: An outlandish quest for survival: Werner Herzog's 'Salt and Fire'

Werner Herzog, Claudia Cardinale and Klaus Kinski on the set of Herzog's movie Fitzcarraldo (imago images)

Werner Herzog, Claudia Cardinale and Klaus Kinski (L to R) on the set of 'Fitzcarraldo'

In Fitzcarraldo you created one of cinema's most iconic sequences with this ship in the middle of the jungle that's being carried over a mountain at the demand of an obsessed opera lover, played by Klaus Kinski. The actor's outbursts of rage were just as legendary as the love-hate relationship between the two of you. How do you look back at this today?

Kinski worked with me on five feature films, and I describe how I see him in the documentary My Best Fiend (1999). Kinski was a singular figure, in a way. But he wasn't the best actor I worked with — that was Bruno S. [Schleinstein] in The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser (1974) and Stroszek (1976). I've worked with the best actors in the world, including Christian Bale, Nicolas Cage, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, but none of them has ever come close to depth, charisma, loneliness and truth of Bruno S.

You filmed one of your most successful films, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009), with Nicolas Cage, in the US, and in Jack Reacher (2012) with Tom Cruise, you starred as the main villain. How was it to embody the bad guy?

Effortless. Completely effortless work. I knew I'd be good, too. The director and Tom Cruise wanted me, and I didn't need to do any screen tests either. I just did something similar in The Mandalorian, the Star Wars spin-off series.

Werner Herzog in Jack Reacher (picture-alliance/dpa/Paramount Pictures/K. Ballard)

In front of the camera, not behind it: Herzog acted in the 2012 film 'Jack Reacher'

You have been living in Los Angeles, the center of the dream factory, for many years. You have often said that you didn't feel you belonged to the German film scene. But in the US you enjoy cult status, as a "Bavarian in Hollywood." How does that work?

You'd better used the "cult status" term with a pinch of salt. It's actually way stronger when I show up in Brazil, Poland, Ireland or Algeria. All hell breaks loose when I go there with a film.

And even though I live in Los Angeles, I don't really belong to the "dream factory." I really don't belong to the German film scene either. To me, that's a false categorization. I belong to something way more regional. It's Bavarian cinema — based on its fundamental character, its baroque style and mores. That's why I sometimes say that the only other person who could have made Fitzcarraldo would have been Ludwig II of Bavaria, the 19th century Bavarian kind.

Your films are often about borderline experiences, such as in your TV documentary mini-series On Death Row, in which you interview inmates facing capital punishment, or in your documentary Grizzly Man (2005), which portrays the life and death of a grizzly bear enthusiast. Were there moments when you faced your own limits?

There's a tape recording of the moment when Timothy Treadwell, who lived for years among grizzly bears, and his girlfriend are both eaten alive by bears, one piece at a time. The distributors and the producers of the film absolutely wanted to include this recording in the documentary. I listened to it and it was so incredibly horrifying that I said, "No, over my dead body!" That is an ethical limit, because the dignity and the privacy of a person's death must not be violated.

And if you talk to and film people on death row, knowing that they will be executed within eight days, there are also very specific limits of respect and human dignity. I always treated the convicts with great respect as I tried to peer into the abyss with them. Behind the camera I wore a formal suit and tie — which I otherwise never do — as a token of respect. The formal dress is also a way to protect yourself from personally getting too close.

HC von Bock and Werner Herzog pose together (DW)

DW's von Bock spoke (L) to Herzog (R) in Munich. Herzog lives in Los Angeles.

You were under water, in the jungle, in the desert, on Antarctica's ice. Is there anything else you are looking for or that you'd like to research?

I would like to join a space station mission. Or go to the moon or even to Mars, if that's possible some day.

What would be your first shot there?

I don't know that. I'd like to be surprised. Is there dust at landing, or what happens? But I find the idea of populating Mars because we've grazed our planet away like locust swarms absolutely obscene. We will not be able to do that. And we won't become immortal through any genetic manipulation either.

