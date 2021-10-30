Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Werder Bremen are one of the best known brands to come out of the Bundesliga. The club is one of the four to have won a domestic double, having taken home both the Bundesliga and German Cup titles in 2004.
Founded in 1899, Bremen were one of the founding members of the Bundesliga. Their trophy case is filled with 10 domestic titles - four Bundesliga, six German Cups - but the green and whites do not have the same strong track record in Europe - the 1992 Cup Winners' Cup and the 1992 Intertoto Cup are the only UEFA trophies they have. They still play in the Weserstadion, the oldest stadium in the Bundesliga. For all news and updates on Werder Bremen, look through DW's collated content below.
The title race and the top four have already been decided but there's still all to play for in the Bundesliga relegation battle on the final day. DW weighs up the chances for Arminia Bielefeld, Werder Bremen and Cologne.
Emil Fosberg's 120th minute winner sent RB Leipzig to the German Cup final in dramatic fashion against Werder Bremen. Coach Julian Nagelsmann will have a chance to make history for his club and himself in the final.
Werder Bremen pulled off a surprise win over the Bundesliga's in-form team Eintracht Frankfurt, who miss the chance to close in on the top two. Josh Sargent emerged as the match winner, grabbing a second half winner.
While Bayern Munich reasserted their supremacy, Marcus Thuram also made headlines for spitting in the face of an opponent. There was also a dream debut for a Werder Bremen teenager and a contrast in the capital's clubs.
Even as 2020 ends, the Bundesliga schedule shows no sign of letting up. Borussia Dortmund played their first game under Edin Terzic, Bayern Munich faced the undefeated Wolfsburg and league leaders Leverkusen scored four.
A scintillating Bundesliga weekend saw Erling Haaland score four, Youssoufa Moukoko make Bundesliga history, and Werder Bremen pounce on a weary Bayern Munich. Catch up with all the latest from Bundesliga matchday 8.