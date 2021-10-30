Werder Bremen are one of the best known brands to come out of the Bundesliga. The club is one of the four to have won a domestic double, having taken home both the Bundesliga and German Cup titles in 2004.

Founded in 1899, Bremen were one of the founding members of the Bundesliga. Their trophy case is filled with 10 domestic titles - four Bundesliga, six German Cups - but the green and whites do not have the same strong track record in Europe - the 1992 Cup Winners' Cup and the 1992 Intertoto Cup are the only UEFA trophies they have. They still play in the Weserstadion, the oldest stadium in the Bundesliga. For all news and updates on Werder Bremen, look through DW's collated content below.