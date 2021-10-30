Visit the new DW website

Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen are one of the best known brands to come out of the Bundesliga. The club is one of the four to have won a domestic double, having taken home both the Bundesliga and German Cup titles in 2004.

Founded in 1899, Bremen were one of the founding members of the Bundesliga. Their trophy case is filled with 10 domestic titles - four Bundesliga, six German Cups - but the green and whites do not have the same strong track record in Europe - the 1992 Cup Winners' Cup and the 1992 Intertoto Cup are the only UEFA trophies they have. They still play in the Weserstadion, the oldest stadium in the Bundesliga. For all news and updates on Werder Bremen, look through DW's collated content below.

Fußball 1. Bundesliga 10. Spieltag Bayer 04 Leverkusen - VfL Wolfsburg am 30.10.2021 in der BayArena in Leverkusen Schlussjubel / Jubel Florian Kohfeldt Trainer / Cheftrainer Wolfsburg DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. *** Football 1 Bundesliga 10 Spieltag Bayer 04 Leverkusen VfL Wolfsburg on 30 10 2021 at BayArena in Leverkusen Schlussjubel Florian Kohfeldt Trainer Cheftrainer Wolfsburg DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video xHDx

Why Florian Kohfeldt is an astute gamble for Wolfsburg 30.10.2021

Months after being sacked by Werder Bremen, Florian Kohfeldt celebrated a win on his coaching debut with Wolfsburg. While the move may be a risk for the Champions League club, it may be an astute gamble on a young coach.
Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 Eintracht Frauen jubeln ¸ber das 3:2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 *** Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Eintracht women cheer 3 2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Gawlikx

Big upsets bring excitement to women's Bundesliga 18.10.2021

The women's Bundesliga provided quite the spectacle, with two shocking upsets involving Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg. Werder Bremen celebrated a passionate first victory, and Sassuolo are overachieving in Italy.
Robert Glatzel Hamburger SV, li., erzielt gegen Torwart Michael Zetterer Werder Bremen das tor zum 0:1 18.09.2021, Fussball GER, Saison 2021 2022, 2. Bundesliga, 7. Spieltag, SV Werder Bremen - Hamburger SV, Foto: Maik Hölter/TEAM2sportphoto ***DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.*** Bremen Bremen Deutschland *** Robert Glatzel Hamburger SV , left , scores against goalkeeper Michael Zetterer Werder Bremen the goal to 0 1 18 09 2021, Football GER, Saison 2021 2022, 2 Bundesliga, 7 Spieltag, SV Werder Bremen Hamburger SV, Foto Maik Hölter TEAM2sportphoto DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Bremen Bremen Germany Team2

Werder Bremen's big restart suffers derby blow against Hamburg 19.09.2021

Werder Bremen's first relegation since 1981 was the inevitable result of poor business management and coaching errors. On Saturday night, the club's grand plans for a brighter future suffered a derby day setback.
Fußball: 2. Bundesliga, Hamburger SV - FC St. Pauli, 23. Spieltag. Fans von St. Pauli haben ein Vereinsbanner auf der Tribüne entrollt. Davor ist eine HSV-Fahne zu sehen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Bundesliga 2 is European football's real 'Super League' 22.07.2021

The 2021-22 season gets underway in Germany's second division on Friday as Schalke host Hamburg, just two huge names in a league full of fallen giants, cult clubs and fanatical support. Welcome to the "Super League."
LINKS Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - May 22, 2021 Arminia Bielefeld's Fabian Klos celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Thomas Kienzle DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. RECHTS Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Weser-Stadion, Bremen, Germany - May 22, 2021 Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld survive, Bremen relegated, Cologne fight on 22.05.2021

Arminia Bielefeld will play another season in the Bundesliga, but Werder Bremen are relegated after a heavy home defeat by Borussia Mönchengladbach. Cologne's late winner sends them into the relegation playoff.
firo : 23.04.2021 Fu?ball: Fussball: 1.Bundesliga, Saison 2020/21 FC Augsburg - 1.FC K?ln , Koeln Jubel nach Tor Torsch?tzen zum 3:0 Ondrej Duda Foto: Marcel Engelbrecht/ firo Sportphoto/pool Bremen's Leonardo Bittencourt celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German soccer cup semifinal soccer match between Werder Bremen and RB Leipzig at the Weserstadion stadium in Bremen, Germany, Friday, April 30, 2021. (Carmen Jaspersen/Pool Photo via AP) 19.09.2020, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, GER, 1.FBL, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arminia Bielefeld , DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. im Bild Fabian Klos (Bielefeld)

Bundesliga relegation battle: What Bielefeld, Bremen and Cologne must do to survive 20.05.2021

The title race and the top four have already been decided but there's still all to play for in the Bundesliga relegation battle on the final day. DW weighs up the chances for Arminia Bielefeld, Werder Bremen and Cologne.
Leipzig's Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg (R) scores the 1-2 goal past Bremen's Czech goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) semi-final football match Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig in Bremen, northern Germany on April 30, 2021. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller / POOL / AFP) / DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND QUASI-VIDEO.

German Cup: Forsberg's late winner gives RB Leipzig and Nagelmann shot at glory 30.04.2021

Emil Fosberg's 120th minute winner sent RB Leipzig to the German Cup final in dramatic fashion against Werder Bremen. Coach Julian Nagelsmann will have a chance to make history for his club and himself in the final.
BREMEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 26: Goalscorer Josh Sargent of Werder Bremen is congratulated by team mates Milot Rashica (L), Marco Friedl and Felix Agu after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Wohninvest Weserstadion on February 26, 2021 in Bremen, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Josh Sargent stars as Bremen recover to halt Frankfurt's ascent 26.02.2021

Werder Bremen pulled off a surprise win over the Bundesliga's in-form team Eintracht Frankfurt, who miss the chance to close in on the top two. Josh Sargent emerged as the match winner, grabbing a second half winner.
19.12.2020 *** Fußball: Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach - 1899 Hoffenheim, 13. Spieltag im Borussia-Park. Gladbachs Marcus Thuram (l) und Hoffenheims Stefan Posch.

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern steal Christmas number 1, Thuram sorry for spitting shame 20.12.2020

While Bayern Munich reasserted their supremacy, Marcus Thuram also made headlines for spitting in the face of an opponent. There was also a dream debut for a Werder Bremen teenager and a contrast in the capital's clubs.
Leverkusen's German defender Mitchell Weiser scores the team's first goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Cologne and Bayer Leverkusen, in Cologne on Decmber 16, 2020. (Photo by WOLFGANG RATTAY / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by WOLFGANG RATTAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga Bulletin: Leverkusen hammer Cologne to stay top, Robert Lewandowski downs Wolfsburg 16.12.2020

Even as 2020 ends, the Bundesliga schedule shows no sign of letting up. Borussia Dortmund played their first game under Edin Terzic, Bayern Munich faced the undefeated Wolfsburg and league leaders Leverkusen scored four.
Fußball 1. Bundesliga 12. Spieltag SV Werder Bremen - Borussia Dortmund am 15.12.2020 im wohninvest Weserstadion in Bremen Marco Reus Dortmund schießt einen Elfmeter DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. *** Fußball 1 Bundesliga 12 Spieltag SV Werder Bremen Borussia Dortmund on 15 12 2020 at wohninvest Weserstadion in Bremen Marco Reus Dortmund kicks a penalty DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video xYYx

Bundesliga: Marco Reus hands Edin Terzic debut win as Borussia Dortmund's coach 15.12.2020

Edin Terzic's first game in charge of Borussia Dortmund after Lucien Favre's dismissal was a nervy affair against Werder Bremen. The win though, was big for Dortmund.
Wout Weghorst VfL Wolfsburg, li., erzielt mit diesem Schuss das Tor zum 3:2 27.11.2020, Fussball GER, Saison 2020 2021, 1. Bundesliga, 9. Spieltag, VfL Wolfsburg - SV Werder Bremen, , Foto: TEAM2sportphoto ***DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.*** Wolfsburg Niedersachsen Deutschland *** Wout Weghorst VfL Wolfsburg , left , scores the goal with this shot for 3 2 27 11 2020, Football GER, Season 2020 2021, 1 Bundesliga, 9 Matchday, VfL Wolfsburg SV Werder Bremen, , Foto TEAM2sportphoto DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Wolfsburg Niedersachsen Germany Team2

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg win wild game to stay undefeated 27.11.2020

In one of the wildest and highest-scoring Friday night games in Bundesliga history, Wolfsburg overcame a persistent Werder Bremen. The result puts Wolfsburg into fifth and keeps Oliver Glasner's side undefeated.
The statue of the Argentine soccer star Diego Armando Maradona, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on April 15, 2020 during the emergency of Coronavirus (Photo by Mario De Fina/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Two days with Diego Maradona 25.11.2020

Diego Maradona played football at a time when the sport wasn't globalized, but the Argentine's reputation was. Watching Maradona play live was a special experience, writes DW's Jörg Strohschein.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v Borussia Dortmund - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - November 21, 2020 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Annegret Hilse DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga Bulletin: Haaland quadruple rocks Berlin as Bayern Munich slip up 22.11.2020

A scintillating Bundesliga weekend saw Erling Haaland score four, Youssoufa Moukoko make Bundesliga history, and Werder Bremen pounce on a weary Bayern Munich. Catch up with all the latest from Bundesliga matchday 8.
21.11.2020, Allianz Arena, Muenchen, GER, FC Bayern Muenchen SV Werder Bremen im Bild Jubel nach dem Tor zum 0-1 durch Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen #35) mit Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen #10) Kevin Moehwald (SV Werder Bremen #6) Foto ? nordphoto / Straubmeier / Pool/ DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and / or quasi-video. *** Local Caption *** 00155272 | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen earn deserved point at sluggish Bayern Munich 21.11.2020

Hansi Flick will have been hoping for more from his 50th match on the Bayern bench - but he can thank Manuel Neuer for the draw. Bremen were just happy to earn their first point in 27 tries against the title holders.
BREMEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Sebastian Andersson of 1. FC Koln competes for a header with Omer Toprak of SV Werder Bremen during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and 1. FC Koeln at Wohninvest Weserstadion on November 06, 2020 in Bremen, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Bremen's limitations revealed in draw to Cologne 06.11.2020

It has been a rollercoaster few years for Werder Bremen and while Florian Kohfeldt's team appears to be heading in the right direction this season, some concerning truths were revealed against Cologne on Friday night.
