Welcome to the newest edition of eco@africa

This week's eco@africa show takes us from Mozambique to Nigeria where we check out green ideas for a better planet!

First, we're off to Burkina Faso to meet Yacouba Sawadogo who started planting trees in 1980 to stop desertification. Now at 80 he has won the Right Livelihood award and looks back to see the fruits of his labor.

Next, we travel to the Banhine National Park in southern Mozambique where a group of volunteers from Germany has gone to help rejuvenate the park by rebuilding the tourism industry and — very important — by gaining the acceptance of the locals.

After that, we see how Bernard Omony turns old glass bottles into everyday objects and art in Uganda. He is doing his bit to help keep the streets of Kampala clean.

Then, it's off to Germany to visit an indoor vertical farm before we end the show with Stanley Aneto. Besides being a singer, he is also creative in other ways without harming the environment by using colored lights. He paints with bulbs not brushes. Through his art and music he reminds us of the need to care for our environment.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.