Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

This week on Eco Africa, we once again bring you a host of smart new ideas for a greener planet!

We start out in Kenya where scientists are closely monitoring the coral reefs off the coast of Mombasa. The reefs are dying at record rates. This impacts fish populations and researchers want to get fishermen aboard to help conserve endangered species.

After that we head to the Netherlands. There underwater ecosystems are being investigated at Europe's largest artificial coral reef in the small landlocked town of Arnhem. For researchers, even tiny confiscated holiday souvenirs can be of help.

Back in Africa, we meet artists and designers in Egypt who are transforming waste wood into modern, sleek pieces of furniture or even outdoor things like fences. The scraps would otherwise have been discarded or more likely burned.

Then we go down to South Africa. In rural parts of the country, children often have to walk a long way to get to school. Now Sweetbike, an NGO, is providing schools with second-hand bicycles, so kids can instead cycle faster to class.

We end the show in Zanzibar. Among the many islands in the archipelago is Kokota. It is barely inhabited, yet its forest and ecosystem are in tatters after years of abuse. Now a group of volunteers is helping locals replant trees and revive its unique river system.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.