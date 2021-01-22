Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa where we bring you a host of clever ideas for a greener planet!

We start out in northern Kenya. There the Grevy's Zebra Trust came up with a program to help local female Masai use their tracking skills to better understand the migration routes Grevy's zebras use. The knowledge gained makes living together easier.

Then we head to Nigeria, a country where nearly 90 million people live in extreme poverty. Many have no running water, electricity or adequate sanitation. The government now wants to ensure that everyone at least has access to a working toilet.

In Hungry, we see how two young entrepreneurs have produced a unique bacteria cocktail that can break down disposable plastic. The plastic is a carbon rich food source for bacteria, which in turn creates a valuable end product that humans can use.

Back in Africa we go over to Ghana. There we meet two young fashion designers who are focusing solely on upcycling and sustainable fashion. To raise awareness for environmental issues, they organize virtual fashion shows and even go to schools and talk directly with kids.

Finally, we visit a startup in Ivory Coast. Based in Abidjan, the company is showing young creative people how to turn electronic waste into something innovative to give it a new life. In many cases the objects can be simply repaired and reused.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.