Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa where we bring you a host of clever ideas for a greener planet!

We start out in South Africa, where young people are learning ancient hunting skills at the Tracker Academy at the SA College for Tourism. With this unique knowledge they help preserve wildlife and can find jobs in national parks instead of becoming poachers.

In Namibia, we visit with farmers who are using technology to keep cheetahs away from their livestock. It is a win-win situation as it keeps the cattle and the cheetahs both out of harm's way.

After that we see how a scientist in Germany is looking for substitutes for plastic by using popcorn as a replacement for polystyrene.

Staying in Germany we shine some light on the solar energy revolution. Right now the world is on the cusp of a giant solar energy boom because of a massive reduction in solar technology costs over the past 20 years. Even without a lot of sun, Germany is still set to prosper. Let's see how.

In Rwanda, a startup is already on the bandwagon and is bringing new solar-powered irrigation technology to farmers. They hope to boost production and reduce carbon emissions by replacing their old systems that are run by polluting fuel pumps.

Finally, we tag along with the crew of a startup in Abidjan that is showing young creative people how to turn electronic waste into something innovative to give it a new life. In many cases the objects can be repaired and reused. A win for the environment and a win for the innovative repairers!

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.