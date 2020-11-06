Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of clever ideas for a greener planet!

We start off in Rwanda where for the past decade the bee population has been in decline. But now a nationwide training program is teaching beekeepers how to breed queen bees that are able to cope with climate change and modern agriculture.

Then we go to France where a barber has come up with a method to use hair clippings to help the environment. By putting clippings in a nylon stocking, he creates a pillow that is able to soak up dangerous pollutants in our oceans.

Back in Africa we head to South Africa. There housing in Soweto used to be cheap, but as more people move to the township near Johannesburg, affordable homes have become rare. One startup is on a mission to build sustainable homes from recycled building rubble.

After that we look into the sharing economy. In Berlin, the idea is well established and many people borrow tools from a shop or neighbors. The practice not only helps borrowers save money, it also helps protect the environment by saving resources.

Finally, we see how music can be used to raise climate awareness. In Ghana, the Young Voices Educational Foundation is warning about deforestation with online songs. The group aims to educate the public about climate change and encourage tree planting among young students.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.