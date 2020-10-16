Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa where we bring you a host of clever ideas for a greener planet!

This week we start off in Uganda, where the coronavirus has hit the tourism industry hard. At the same time it has led to a natural wonder as the country's mountain gorillas experienced a baby boom and can now bring up their young in peace.

Then we see how a company has developed a plant-based liquid that can extend the shelf life of fruit and vegetables. The product, which was created in the US, is now available in Africa, with the aim of helping reduce food waste across the planet.

After that we head to the tiny town of Marsa Alam in Egypt. Up until now the area was beyond the government's electricity grid, but the residents are finally benefiting from clean power through a project building mini solar grids.

Stepping into the virtual world, we have a look at a project in South Africa that is recording virtual safaris and putting them online. With so many people stuck at home they have become a huge hit, getting millions of views from around the world.

Finally, we end the show in Kenya where a startup is helping farmers cope with climate change by using satellites and cutting-edge technology to provide both harvest forecasts and reliable weather data that help them improve crop yields.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.