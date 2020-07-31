Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to a special edition of Eco Africa looking at the relationship between nature and culture. From design innovations to musical calls to action, meet the creatives inspired by the natural world!

First up, we introduce Nigerian artist and musician Stanley Aneto! This guy really knows how to express his love for the environment and inspire others to help protect it!

Next, join us in South Africa to discover how the indigenous San people are preserving their ancient knowledge of local plants and animals. After generations of repression, the community there is finding ways to pass on their wisdom for the future.

In this week's Doing Your Bit, check out the amazing sculptures former welder Kioko Mwitiki creates from scrap metal. No wonder a Nairobi gallery noticed his talents!

Then we're off to meet some of Europe's top young designers producing beautiful and surprising eco-friendly furniture. From fish scales and fir needles to seaweed and salt, their use of natural materials brings together innovation and traditional techniques.

It's back to Africa next for a visit to Ethiopia's Zoma Museum in the capital, Addis Ababa. It's a hub for sustainable architecture where ancient building techniques get a modern twist.

And finally, reduce, reuse, recycle... and rap! Get some eco motivation from the young Ghanaians using music to spread their message and fight back against pollution in their country. Enjoy!

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.