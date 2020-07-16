Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of clever ideas for a greener planet!

First, we're off to Kenya to learn more about the plight facing one of nature's greatest waste disposal services, the vulture. They clean up carcasses in the wild but are under huge threat from poachers. Now an NGO is trying to help protect the birds by informing locals of the important role the creatures play in the ecosystem.

Next we visit a start-up in Germany which is aiming to boost biodiversity with its insect-friendly compostable confetti made of seeds which can simply be thrown into the wind, rather than be planted.

Then we check out a new eco-friendly floating neighborhood in Amsterdam that is being built entirely on water. With rising sea levels, the innovative idea is gaining attention as a way to cope with the threats posed by climate change.

Mali is our next stop, where millions of people have no access to electricity. A start-up wants to change that by providing mini solar power plants to remote villages.

Finally we check out a start-up in West Africa which aims to improve the efficiency of recycling rubbish by connecting customers with waste collectors using an app.

