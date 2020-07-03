Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's new edition of Eco Africa, we once again bring you a host of interesting innovations for a greener planet!

We start off in Senegal where Modou Fall has been a tireless anti-plastic campaigner for many years. He gladly swaps a paper bag for a plastic one to get it out of circulation. Now his work is paying off as the country bans some single-use plastic items.

After that we see how a young and upcoming artist is taking apart old mobile phones and turning the pieces into pieces of art in Ivory Coast. It is a creative way to reuse the many phones that are simply tossed away and forgotten.

As for COVID-19, in Nairobi, Kenya, officials have now released guidelines on how to deal with coronavirus medical trash. The rules should help protect the thousands who work in the city's informal trash collecting sector.

Then we head to Senkelle Swayne's Hartebeest Sanctuary in Ethiopia. It is home to a rare antelope known as Qorkey. To protect the animals the local Oromo people came up with new guidelines on how to work together with local communities.

Finally, we head to Zanzibar and the tiny island of Kokota. The place is barely inhabited but its forest and ecosystem are in tatters after years of abuse. Now a group of volunteers is helping locals replant trees and revive its unique river system.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.