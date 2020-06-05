Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's new edition of Eco Africa, we again bring you a host of interesting innovations for a greener planet!

We start off in Zimbabwe and see how a startup is helping people get fresh produce delivered to their homes in Harare. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the company has seen orders explode as shoppers avoid busy outdoor markets and crowded streets.

Then we have a look at digitalization and the environment: Going online requires a lot of power and leaves a big ecological footprint. But it is also a great opportunity for the environment. Eco Africa looks at the figures and its impacts throughout the world.

After that we see how an Ivory Coast startup is using drones to help the country's agriculture sector become more productive and sustainable. The founders hope the innovations will attract more young people into farming in the future.

Then we visit farmers in Kenya who are doing something completely different — breeding silkworms. Because of unpredictable weather they looked east for more stable sources of income and that's where they came upon the exotic idea of producing silk.

Finally we meet Ethiopia's "water man" who is bringing the precious natural resource to rural areas. After living in Germany for 16 years, Fekadu Aleka decided to go back home to improve living conditions there. His latest project is providing public institutions and private households with access to clean water.

