 Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

Eco Africa

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

This week on Eco Africa we see how a program is giving the younger generation in South Africa their environmental voice and visit locals along the Senegal River who are turning typha into thatched roofs and cooking fuel.

Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we once again bring you 30 minutes of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet.

First, we go to South Africa to see how a program is teaching young people in schools to investigate, identify and report about problems in their local communities. It is meant to give voice to the concerns and thoughts of the younger generation.

After that we go to a different type of school to become more "climate fit." In Germany, a course is teaching adults how to deal with climate change by showing them practical things that they can do to help. Things like turning down the heating one degree or separating trash more effectively.

Then we look into the varied possibilities of using carbon dioxide: Oil refineries are responsible for vast amounts of CO2 emissions. Some firms are transporting excess CO2 to commercial greenhouses, where it's a nutrient for flowers and other plants.

Back in Africa we visit a community in Senegal. For decades, a weed known locally as typha has plagued communities along the Senegal River. But now locals there are clearing the waterways and turning the pest into thatched roofs and cooking fuel.

Finally, we go to Kenya to learn about the huge potential for solar solutions. Since 2006, D.Light has been offering off-grid solar power solutions like panels and charging stations around Africa. The products are relatively inexpensive, but why has the company been so successful? We investigate.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.

