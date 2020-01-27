 Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 28.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Eco Africa

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

This week on Eco Africa we look into the impact of global textile production for the fashion industry, visit a clothing bank helping women in South Africa and see how to make hair extensions out of natural sisal.

Eco Africa's Nneota Egbe

On this week's edition of Eco Africa we bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet.

First, we start off with an Eco Check. This time we have a look at the sobering figures of the environmental impact of textile production.  

Then we visit a clothing bank in South Africa that is chasing down major retailers and getting their extra stock to sell at discounted prices. It keeps companies from burning things they can't sell or just trashing them in landfills. It also offers women a way to earn a decent living.

In Europe, we shop around for companies that are taking steps to make sure their products are sustainable. We found designers that are using certified textiles to create long-lasting clothes. Some brands are even offering free repairs or warranties. 

Back in Africa, a Kenyan entrepreneur is using natural sisal to put an eco-friendly twist on hair extensions. Her beauty products are fully biodegradable, cheaper than synthetic extensions and can even be reused.

Finally, we visit a group of young people on the island of Zanzibar that isn't just talking about environmental problems. They are taking things to the next level and turning plastic and paper waste into wearable fashion. Have a look.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

Related content

China Peking 2018 | Filiale der Mode-Kette Zara

Zara's fast-fashion problem in focus 27.01.2020

Climate activists are engaged in a fight against the throwaway mentality of the textile industry that Spanish fashion giant Zara has perfected over the years. For the company itself, technology remains key.

DW Eco Africa

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 03.01.2020

On this week's Eco Africa, we see how a new app is helping to find abandoned and fertile fields for farmers in Ivory Coast and learn how to turn coconut waste into charcoal in Kenya.

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Zihlo Ndlovu

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 30.08.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we see how giving women land in Burkina Faso can help the environment and visit Nigerian farmers who have improved on a traditional way to dry and preserve food.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  