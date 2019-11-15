Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa we bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet.

First, we visit activist Vanessa Nakate from Uganda. After she was cropped out of a photo with the more famous Greta Thunberg, she is doubling down and working twice as hard to bring home her message of living more environmentally friendly.

Then we head to South Africa where a startup is bringing waste removal to informal settlements. The company is using music, dance and theater to get people involved in their recycling efforts. Still it's an uphill battle in a country where only a fraction of waste gets recycled at all.

After that we see how to make concrete out of cassava peels, then learn how a bubble barrier in rivers can intercept plastic to prevent it from reaching the oceans.

Finally, we meet with scientist and farmers in Kenya who are convinced that feeding cows Napier grass can help produce better results. The elephant grass is nutrient rich, cuts down on the animal's greenhouse gas emission and it also keeps the dairy cows from grazing in precious forestland. Seems like a win-win situation.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.