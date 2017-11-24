Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we follow a group of Maasai beekeepers. With the decline of livestock herding due to drought and shrinking communal lands, the traditional community in Kenya is slowly embracing something new — commercial bee farming.

Then we learn how volunteers in Berlin are making benches for public places from old pieces of wood or furniture that they find left in the city's streets.

After that we return to Africa and see how some in Senegal are turning a weed into a valuable commodity. For decades, the weed known locally as typha has plagued communities along the Senegal River in West Africa. But now locals are clearing the waterways and turning the pest into tatched roofs and cooking fuel.

Staying in the water, we then go to Gabon where an NGO is working with the government to implement a new initiative that includes protecting marine zones, working with fishing communities and conducting both social and marine studies.

Finally, we see how clearing trash from Nigeria's waterways can help those who work in the water transport business. It's a win-win situation.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.