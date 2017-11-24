 Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 09.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Eco Africa

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we see how kites generate wind power, visit Kenya's Maasai beekeepers and see how to support local fisheries in Gabon while protecting marine life.

DW's Eco Africa - Nneota Egbe and Zihlo Ndlovu

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we follow a group of Maasai beekeepers. With the decline of livestock herding due to drought and shrinking communal lands, the traditional community in Kenya is slowly embracing something new — commercial bee farming.

Then we learn how volunteers in Berlin are making benches for public places from old pieces of wood or furniture that they find left in the city's streets.

After that we return to Africa and see how some in Senegal are turning a weed into a valuable commodity. For decades, the weed known locally as typha has plagued communities along the Senegal River in West Africa. But now locals are clearing the waterways and turning the pest into tatched roofs and cooking fuel. 

Staying in the water, we then go to Gabon where an NGO is working with the government to implement a new initiative that includes protecting marine zones, working with fishing communities and conducting both social and marine studies.

Finally, we see how clearing trash from Nigeria's waterways can help those who work in the water transport business. It's a win-win situation.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.

WWW links

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine  

Related content

Videostill eco@africa Folge 87 NT

Welcome to eco@africa 24.11.2017

On eco@africa, we meet some charismatic cats in Uganda, the people turning poop into energy in Kenya and Tanzanians transforming plastic waste into comfy seats. All this and much more on the latest show!

Plastik - Ballon

5 single-use plastics the EU should ban 24.10.2018

Balloons, cotton swabs, plastic bags — these are environmentally-damaging products we could live without. But not all of them are on the European Union's list of proposed items to ban. We pick five that should be.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  