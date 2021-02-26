Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of smart idea for a greener planet!

First we’re off to the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country often mired in conflict. But now people are devoting time to protecting nature there. That’s good news for the endangered gorillas living in Kahuzi-Biega National Park.

Next we meet Nigerian entrepreneur Ibrahim Salisu, who has built prototypes for the country’s first bamboo houses, which are more sustainable than homes built using other kinds of wood.

Then we check out how students in Europe are helping scientists map plastic waste landing in rivers, while others are working to trap microplastics before they enter waterways.

South Africa is our next stop, where landowners are being rewarded with a tax break if they set up a nature reserve.

Over in Botswana, a project is training dogs to keep predators away from cows and goats. By making sure fewer animals get killed, farmers are less likely to hunt down and kill predators, like the endangered cheetah.

We end our show in Uganda, where a group of farmers is helping protect the country’s indigenous seeds through a community-based initiative.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.