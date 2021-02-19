Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's special urbanization edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of smart innovations for a greener planet!

Around the world, people are moving to cities in huge numbers, increasing pressure on delicate urban centers. We check out the figures and look into solutions to make life together easier.

Next we’re off to South Africa, where Cape Town is upgrading its wastewater treatment plants, most of which were built in the 1950s. The changes will improve the health of citizens — especially those in informal settlements and townships.

Then we have a chat with Oumar Sylla from the United Nations Human Settlements Programme on how heavy air pollution is killing people around Africa, especially in its packed megacities.

Next we take a look at how to ventilate cities – which have become “heat islands” that trap warm temperatures.

Towns and cities are increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change – we look at how trees and plants can help reduce the risks.

Ethiopia is our next stop, where we check out how it is leading east Africa with its waste management efforts.

We end our show in Tanzania's biggest city, Dar es Salaam, where buses are also being phased out for more eco-friendly vehicles.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.