Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to a new edition of Eco Africa where we bring you a host of clever ideas for a greener planet!

We start out in Zimbabwe where a company has launched an initiative aimed at introducing eco-friendly transportation in rural areas. But getting things rolling is an international cooperation and the African company is being powered by a Berlin-based battery recycling startup.

Then we have a look to see if mushrooms can replace plastic in some situations. After that we head to Kenya where the turtle police are looking after freshly hatched youngsters. The country's beaches are nesting sites for a variety of vulnerable and endangered turtles. Now a neighborhood organization helps to patrol 12 kilometers of coastline in cooperation with the Kenya Wildlife Service.

Then we meet Marianna Muntianu. She has devised all kinds of ways to encourage people in her native Russia to plant trees and now oversees 6,000 volunteers doing just that with her Plant the Forest project. The UN has named her a Young Champion of the Earth.

Finally, we go to Cameroon. There environmental activists are fighting to ensure that no logging licenses are issued for the Ebo Forest in order to protect the native plants and gorilla species that only live in this unique environment.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.