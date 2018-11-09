Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

This week's show brings you fascinating stories of eco-heroes and projects from across Africa and beyond trying to tackle pressing environmental issues.

First up we meet Uganda's most experienced crocodile catcher. For the last 15 years Peter Ogwang has protected local communities from the jaws of crocodiles. His ambition is now to move the reptiles to protected areas.

Then we discover how mushroom farming has taken off in Zimbabwe. Chido Govera's life changed when she started her own mushroom farming business. She has found success with the tasty, and sustainable, product.

For this week's Doing Your Bit we check out a folding bike that is also self-charging. In 2014 the Austrian start-up Vello introduced a bike which aims to transform mobility in big cities. The bike is lightweight, foldable and charges while you cycle.

Ever thought bee stings could be useful? After discovering that elephants fear bee stings, the rangers in South Africa's Kruger National Park decided to use this to help stop the animals destroying the park's precious marula trees.

Then we visit London's eco-friendly luxury hotel. In central London one hotel has turned a 350m wall into a vertical garden. It offers visitors a sustainable stay that includes bike rental and vegan afternoon tea.

And finally we meet the young Kenyan environmentalists cleaning up Nairobi's rivers. Since starting his initiative in 2012 with only $2, Sam Dindi has worked with over 10,000 people across the country. So far they have transformed Nairobi's polluted river into a beautiful green park.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.