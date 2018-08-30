 Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa | eco@africa | DW | 31.08.2018

Eco@Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa, we see the work of waste pickers in Nairobi, explore declining seagrass in Germany, and meet the snake handlers of Zimbabwe

eco@africa Nneota Egbe (DW)

This week we have another wonderful show for you, packed full of environment stories from across Africa and Europe.

We kick off by meeting the waste pickers of Nairobi. Waste disposal is a big problem in Kenya, where offical recycling systems are rare. We find out more and meet one man working on one of the largest dumpsites.  

Next up we head to Germany, where seagrass beds have been significantly damaged in recent decades. One German project is exploring what impact artificial seagrass could have on the area.

Plastic waste is a problem in Burkina Faso, as it is across the globe. In this week's Doing Your Bit we check out one women's cooperative combining eco-protection with female empowerment. 

Then we are off to Zimbabwe to get lessons from the snake handlers. Snakes may be scary, but protecting their habitats is also an important issue. We meet two snake handlers teaching local kids how to deal with the animals responsibly. 

Can you build houses from scrap wood and old bottles? We discover how green arcitecture could be an agent for social change in South African townships. 

Finally, we visit the fight against industrial pollution in Tunisia and see how new eco-projects aim to improve the environmental situation.
Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.

