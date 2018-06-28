 Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa | eco@africa | DW | 29.06.2018

Eco@Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

On this week’s eco@africa, we discover organic fertilizers in the Ivory Coast, Rwanda’s methane power station, and the Kenyan inventor keeping milk cool.

Eco at Afrika Sharon Momany (DW)

This week on eco@africa we kick off the show with a visit to an eco-friendly business in the Ivory Coast that is having success at cutting down the use of harmful chemical fertilizers.

Next up we check out another innovative project, this time in Rwanda, where the KivuWatt power station is the first of its kind. The power plant, which took seven years to build, is designed to turn methane from Lake Kivu and the surrounding villages into electricity.

Then we are headed to the remote island of Midway in the Pacific Ocean for this week’s Doing Your Bit. On Midway film makers discovered albatross with stomachs filled with plastic. We see how a new initiative is seeking to raise awareness about the issue. 

Ever wanted to make your shopping trips more eco-friendly? We visit two pioneering stores – one in Amsterdam and one in Berlin – taking a stand against waste. 

After that we meet the farmers in Kenya’s West Pokot County. They had previously struggled to sell their milk as it often spoilt during transportation. Then they discovered a solution: solar powered milk coolers designed to fit onto donkeys and motorcycles!

Can poetry save the planet? We round up the show seeing how a group of students at the University of Lagos have set up the Parliament of Poets initiative, using poetry to educate people about the environment.

All this and much more! Check out the show and let us know what you think at eco@africa.com.

