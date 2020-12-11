Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we discover the latest and greatest green ideas for a healthier planet!

First up, we're in Rwanda to discover how restocking the country's lakes with native fish can help combat environmental problems.

Next, we visit Iceland and take a tour of what could be game-changing technology. Scientists there have developed new equipment that sucks C02 directly from the air and stores it deep underground.

We're back in Africa to meet the Ghanaian schoolgirls starting important conversations about plastic waste. Take a look at the house they built out of plastic bottles!

Join us in Egypt where the pandemic has prompted Bedouin communities to return to small-scale farming. After income from tourism dried up, many are going back to a traditional way of life.

In Germany, abandoned mines are coming back to life thanks to a biologist replanting the devastated landscapes and returning many rare species to where they once thrived.

And finally, meet Africa's Erin Brockovich! When Kenyan activist Phyllis Omido realized big industrial plants in her neighborhood were poisoning people, she took action. This year she was finally vindicated when a court granted the community millions in compensation.



Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.