Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of smart innovations for a greener planet!

First we head to Burkina Faso, where less than 1 million people are connected to the electricity grid. But now the country is investing in renewable sources to fill the gap.

Next we take a look at a new technology which makes recycling waste oil easier, billions of liters of which finds its way into the environment each year.

Then we meet one of the scientists at Aachen University in Germany who are trying to reinvent mobility with new visions for urban transport.

Uganda is our next stop: two startups there are blazing a trail for e-mobility by introducing electric motorcycle taxis to the streets of the capital Kampala.

We end the show in Ghana's Bia National Forest, where an NGO is working with a local partner to develop an app that monitors illegal logging and rewards legal harvesting.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.