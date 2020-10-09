Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of smart innovations for a greener planet!

First we head to Kenya, where the recently rehabilitated Michuki Memorial Park in Nairobi is an example of how the government has succeeded in converting a former dump site into a green space.

Next, we're off to France, where agro-ecology workshops held in an old vineyard are giving city-dwellers the chance to learn about more environmentally-friendly permaculture methods.

Uganda is our next stop – there, crocodile catchers are protecting local communities from the creatures by moving the large reptiles to protected areas like national parks.

Then we visit Romania, where a wildlife organization is raising money for orphaned bear cubs by launching a streaming service called Bearflix: letting viewers binge-watch on the cute cubs in action.

In the UK, we meet a British DJ and beekeeper who has been producing electronic music using the sound of humming bees to help raise awareness of the threats facing the insects.

We end our show in South Africa: residents in its townships are pulling together to clean up polluted river banks to raise the quality of life for the community.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.