Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

Onthis week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of smart innovations for a greener planet!

First we head to Rwanda, where a startup is bringing new solar-powered irrigation technology to farmers.

Next, we’re off to Germany, where the COVID-19 pandemic has seen lots of people take up cycling. Now many cities are upgrading their cycling infrastructure.

Then we check out a new multipurpose material made from algae which could turn out to be a good alternative to conventional plastics – and is already being used to make flip-flops.

Ghana is our next stop, where in many rural areas farmers reuse containers that once held chemicals like weedicides and pesticides as water jugs when they are empty. An NGO is fighting to stop this major cause of poisoning.

Next we visit Ethiopia, where churches are playing a key role in conservation by protecting forests around their parishes.

Finally we visit Portugal: fewer tourists have been visiting the country during the coronavirus pandemic, which is helping nature regenerate. Even dolphins have reappeared in Lisbon at the mouth of the Tagus River.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.